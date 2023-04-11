New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282400/?utm_source=GNW

KG, Cardinal Health Inc., Talley Group Limited, Medela AG, Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, TRIAGE MEDITECH PVT. LTD., Carilex Medical GmbH, Shandong Weigao Xinsheng Medical Devices Co. Lt, Genadyne Biotechnologies Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cork Medical LLC, BSN medical GmbH, Investor AB, Olle Larsson Holding AG, PAUL HARTMANN Asia-Pacific Ltd. and KCI Licensing Inc.



The global negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market grew from $2.26 billion in 2022 to $2.39 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.89%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market is expected to grow to $2.97 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.64%.



The negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market consists of sales of conventional NPWT devices, disposable NPWT devices, and NPWT accessories.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) is a therapeutic technique that uses a vacuum dressing to promote healing in acute or chronic wounds and enhances healing of second and third-degree burns.



North America was the largest region in the negative pressure wound therapy market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the negative pressure wound therapy market.



The regions covered in the negative pressure wound therapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the negative pressure wound therapy market.Diabetic foot ulceration (DFU) is the most common application area of negative pressure wound therapy.



A diabetic person’s wounds are difficult to heal because people with uncontrolled diabetes may develop poor circulation, which results in less oxygenated circulation to the wound and the tissues do not heal as quickly.Thus, negative pressure wound therapy offers better graft take up than conventional dressing for diabetic patients.



According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2020, nearly 463 million people had diabetes in the world.The number of diabetic people in the Southeast Asia region is expected to increase from 88 million in 2020 to nearly 153 million by 2045.



Therefore, the growing prevalence of diabetes drives the negative pressure wound therapy market.



The growing technological advancements is a key trend gaining popularity in the negative pressure wound therapy market.Major companies operating in the negative pressure wound therapy market are focusing on developing technological solutions for negative pressure wound therapy.



For example, in March 2020, Smith & Nephew, a UK-based medical equipment manufacturing company announced the launch of new PICO 14 Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System (sNPWT) which is helpful for high-risk surgical patients.This system has a pump duration of up to 14 days.



These are helpful in reducing the risks of wound complications.



In March 2021, Direct Healthcare Group, a UK based company offering pressure care solutions announced acquisition of Talley Group Ltd., for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will help Direct Healthcare Group to strengthen its pressure ulcer prevention portfolio and also provide entry into the negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) and intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC) therapy markets. Talley Group Ltd is a UK based based company offering products in electric bed frames, negative pressure wound therapy, IPC, and infection control.



The countries covered in the negative pressure wound therapy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) research report is one of a series of new reports that provides negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) statistics, including negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) shares, detailed negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) industry. This negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

