Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $86 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 15.5%

The global single-use bioprocessing market is estimated to be worth of USD 23.61 Billion in 2023 and is growing at a CAGR of 15.45% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Single-use bioprocessing (SUB) describes the use of active consumables, conduits, and containers that only come into touch with process fluids once before being discarded. In its most basic form, SUB substitutes plastic for glass or stainless steel.

SUB emerged in earnest during the late 1990s, when biotech businesses began utilizing polymeric containers for low-risk biomanufacturing processes such as buffer preparation and storage, realizing the ubiquitous usage of plastic packaging for blood products and medications.

Bioprocess bags were created by companies to replace glass or bigger stainless-steel containers, and this led to the development of industries for aseptic connections, valves, and tubing.



Tubing and filters, which are now virtually invariably of the single-use sort, are really the single-use goods that have seen the most success and the biggest market penetration. In stainless steel facilities, plastic tubing is also always utilized, although almost all filters nowadays are single-use and have no recycling possibilities.

The key to SUB's success and its potential for growth as a manufacturing technology is its near-elimination of non-value-added tasks, such as packing chromatography columns, but more specifically the labor-intensive, expensive, time-consuming, and strictly regulated cleaning and cleaning validation of fixed-tank bioreactors and feed lines. Equipment that is used once and then destroyed eliminates product cross-contamination and significantly reduces disease concerns.

The economics of use-and-throw vs use, clean, validate, and reuse have been thoroughly established for single-use bioreactors and are now generally recognized. Additionally, the emergence of multi-product facilities, contract manufacturing, and outsourced product development has produced a setting where speed and flexibility, which are challenging to achieve with fixed-tank equipment, are highly valued.



The increased demand for biopharmaceuticals in recent years has fueled the adoption of single-use bioprocessing technology, as has a rise in funding for the development of biologics such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, and others.

The adoption of single-use systems in the bioprocessing industry has also been aided by advantages related to their usage, such as a notable decrease in operating costs and the amount of time and money needed to build new facilities. The company's single-use assembly processes as well as other product portfolios were intended to be improved by this expansion.

Furthermore, with a growing emphasis on the research of regenerative medicine, such as cell and gene treatments, higher clinical trial success, and a faster pace of regulatory approvals, demand for commercialization of these products is projected to expand in the near future. Additionally, in order to sustain their highly dynamic and regularly changing product portfolios, CMOs are using single-use systems due to the rising outsourcing activities in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 345 Forecast Period 2019 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2019 $12.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $86.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered Global

