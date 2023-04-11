New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oral Contraceptive Pills Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241903/?utm_source=GNW

Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.



The global oral contraceptive pills market grew from $20.13 billion in 2022 to $21.61 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.35%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The oral contraceptive pills market is expected to grow to $36.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.68%.



The oral contraceptive pills market consists of sales of combined estrogen-progesterone, progesterone-only, and continuous or extended use pill.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Oral contraceptive pills refer to a contraceptive tablet that contains hormones that prevent the release of eggs from the ovaries. Progestin and oestrogen are typically found in oral contraceptives. additionally known as the birth control pill. It comprises hormones that prevent the emergence of eggs from the ovaries. Most oral contraceptives involve estrogen and progestin.



North America was the largest region in the oral contraceptive pills market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fargest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the contraceptive pills market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The oral contraceptive pills market by type into the combination, progestin-only, others; by category into generic, branded; by distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, clinics, online channel, public channel and NGO, others.



The high incidence of unintended pregnancies is expected to drive the growth of the oral contraceptive pills market over the coming years.Unintended pregnancy is a pregnancy that is always unwanted, such as a pregnancy where no children have been planned.



The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) study shows that the rates of unwanted pregnancy and abortion declined substantially when women received a one-year prescription of oral contraceptives.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 74 million women living in low-middle-income economies register unplanned pregnancies every year globally.



The WHO’s research noticed that 4,794 women had unplanned pregnancies after they had discontinued using contraceptives. Therefore, the need to avoid unintended pregnancies drives the growth of the oral contraceptive pills market.



The side effects associated with the use of contraceptive drugs are expected to hinder the growth of the oral contraceptive pills market over the forecast period.An oral contraceptive pill is a hormonal procedure to avoid childbirth.



The side effects vary between people and the type of pill consumed.Breast tenderness, headaches, spotting, and nausea are some prominent side effects of oral contraceptive pills.



Depo-Provera, an implantable contraceptive, is known to provide the most severe side effects.Research has indicated that Depo-Provera and Depo-SubQ Provera 104 can trigger bone mineral density loss.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) attached strict notices to the injection kit saying Depo-Provera and Depo-SubQ Provera 104 could not be used for more than 2 years, attributing to their side effects. The notice also suggests that the use of these medications may increase the risk of osteoporosis and bone disorders later in life. Hence, the side effects associated with the use of contraceptive drugs hamper the growth of the oral contraceptive pill market.



Major institutes and companies operating in the oral contraceptive pill sector are focusing on developing innovative solutions for oral contraceptive pills. For instance, in July 2022, HRA Pharma, a France based innovative healthcare company, developed an over the-counter birth control pill called "Opill." HRA Pharma has submitted an application to the Food and Drug Administration in the United States. Opil is a progestin-based contraceptive that helps people access contraception without facing any difficulty.



In January 2020, Theramex, a speciality pharmaceutical company for women announced the acquisition of rights to Zoely®, a patented oral contraceptive from Merck &Co for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition aids Theramex in global expansion and adding innovative treatment options for women to its portfolio.



Merck & Co. is a US-based multinational pharmaceutical company that has oral contraceptives in its product portfolio.



The countries covered in the contraceptive pills market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The oral contraceptive pills market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides oral contraceptive pills market statistics, including oral contraceptive pills industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an oral contraceptive pills market share, detailed oral contraceptive pills market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the oral contraceptive pills industry.

