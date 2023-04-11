Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market to 2030: Increasing Prevalence of Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Across the Globe Drives Growth

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Drug Class (Biologics, PDE4 Inhibitors), by Route Of Administration (Topical, Injectable, Oral), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global atopic dermatitis drugs market size is expected to reach USD 27.68 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Leo Pharma Inc

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Abbvie Inc.

Galderma Laboratories, L.P.

Dermira, Inc. (Eli Lilly and Company)

Novartis AG

Incyte Corporation

The market for atopic dermatitis (AD) drugs is expected to witness growth opportunities owing to factors such as the increasing prevalence of atopic dermatitis across the globe, rising awareness, and high demand for treatment. Furthermore, the ongoing launch of innovative products to capture the market is a key strategy adopted by the players to gain market share and maintain their dominance.



A rising number of products in the pipeline, which are highly effective and show fewer adverse effects, is expected to drive the market. For instance, overall, 11 novel drugs indicated for atopic dermatitis are anticipated to be launched in the global market between 2020 and 2029.

These include the following drug classes: Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitors, phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE-4), and interleukin-4 & -13 (IL-4/13). These launches offer improvement in the quality of life and additional choices of treatments to patients with severe and moderate forms of AD.



Support from regulatory authorities, such as the provision of fast-track designation, is anticipated to impel R&D on AD. For instance, Lebrikizumab by Demira, Inc. received a fast-track designation. Moreover, in October 2020, Forte Biosciences, Inc.'s drug FB-401 was granted the fast-track designation by the FDA. Hence, the growing interest of companies in R&D is expected to propel the growth of the market.



An increase in funding for research and development of novel therapies for atopic dermatitis combined with proactive government initiatives will boost regional growth. Collaborations between public and private associations are expected to increase consumer awareness across the globe. For instance, in June 2022, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.) announced the launch of Moizerto ointment (difamilast) for treating AD in Japan. This ointment is a non-steroidal topical phosphodiesterase type-4 inhibitor.



The Japanese Dermatological Association (JDA) provides AD guidelines for AD in Japan. These guidelines were revised in 2020, specifying diagnostic criteria as well as treatments. For instance, inflammation-related AD is treated using topical corticosteroids and tacrolimus. This facilitates the treatment of patients in a systematic manner, thus improving treatment efficacy.



Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Report Highlights

In 2021, biologics dominated the market owing to their higher demand and rising biologics approvals

The injectable route of administration segment held the largest share in 2021 and is likely to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

Europe is expected to register a significant CAGR in the forecast period owing to factors such as rising awareness among the population about skin conditions such as atopic dermatitis and the presence of a favorable regulatory framework

North America dominated the market in 2021 due to the presence of leading market players, increased prevalence of atopic dermatitis, and increased research activities within the region

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $14.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.1.1.1 Increasing prevalence of atopic dermatitis drugs across the globe

3.1.1.2 Availability of robust product portfolio

3.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.1.2.1 Side-effects Associated with drugs and high cost of these therapeutics

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.3.1 SWOT Analysis; By factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

3.3.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.3 Industry Analysis - Ansoff Matrix

3.4 Pricing Analysis

3.5 Regulatory Scenario



Chapter 4 Regulatory & Political Forces

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

4.1.1 Heat map analysis

4.2 Company Categorization

4.2.1 Innovators

4.2.2 Market Leaders

4.3 Vendor Landscape

4.3.1 List of key distributors and channel partners

4.3.2 Key customers

4.3.3 Key company market share analysis, 2021

4.4 Public Companies

4.4.1 Company market position analysis

4.4.3.1 Market Differentiators

4.5 Private Companies

4.5.1 List of key emerging companies

4.6 Major Deals and Strategic Alliances Analysis

4.6.1 New Product Launch

4.6.2 Acquisitions

4.6.3 Expansion

4.6.4 Licensing and Partnerships



Chapter 5 Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market - Segment Analysis, By Drug Class, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Drug Class Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.2 Segment Dashboard

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1 Corticosteroids

5.3.1.1 Corticosteroids Atopic Dermatitis Drugs market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.2 Calcineurin Inhibitors

5.3.2.1 Calcineurin Inhibitors Atopic Dermatitis Drugs market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.3 PDE4 Inhibitors

5.3.3.1 PDE4 Inhibitors Atopic Dermatitis Drugs market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4 Biologics

5.4.4.1 Biologics Atopic Dermatitis Drugs market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5 Others

5.5.5.1 Others Atopic Dermatitis Drugs market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market - Segment Analysis, By Route of Administration, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Route of Administration Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.2 Segment Dashboard

6.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1 Topical

6.3.1.1 Topical market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.2 Injectable

6.3.2.1 Injectable market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.3 Oral

6.3.3.1 Oral market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market - Segment Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8 Competitive & Vendor Landscape

8.1 Participant Categorization

8.1.1 Innovators

8.1.2 Market Leaders

8.2 Strategy Mapping

8.2.1 Key Strategies Chosen by Players in this Market include

8.2.1.1 Launch of new products

8.2.1.2 Acquisition

8.2.1.3 Expansion

8.2.1.4 Agreements, collaborations, partnerships

8.2.1.5 Others (realignment, divestment, market penetration)

8.3 Strategic Framework

8.3.1 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2021

8.4 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gqwes5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment