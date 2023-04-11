Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

French English

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, 11/04/23

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 3 and 4 April 2023.

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

Summary presentation

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 3 April 2023 FR0000120503 40,000 31.2517 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 4 April 2023 FR0000120503 25,000 31.4418 XPAR

Detailed presentation

https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/2023-04-11-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA

A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €374,486,777

Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France

Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

