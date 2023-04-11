BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights

Villeneuve D Ascq Cedex, FRANCE


BONDUELLE

A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 Euros

Head Office: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France
Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

MONTHLY INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL

ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY

Date of the latest informationTotal number of shares forming the capitalNumber of voting rigths


31.03.2023

32 630 114

Theoretical Total
52 231 690



Actual Total*
51 723 813

*Actual Total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares without voting rights


