Global Lifestyle Diseases Apps Market to 2030: Rising Public Awareness Regarding the Advantages of Smart Wearable Devices Drives Growth

The global lifestyle diseases apps market size is expected to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2030.

The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2030 owing to factors including rising public awareness regarding the advantages of smart wearable devices and growing disposable incomes, specifically among middle-class consumers. The growing adoption of smartphones worldwide is likely to influence the adoption of fitness applications across users of all income levels.



The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a shift from conventional fitness centers and classes to online sites and mobile applications. In addition, the rising demand for online training and at-home workout sessions has increased the use of lifestyle management mobile applications, supporting the market expansion. As per an article published by the World Economic Forum, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the installations of fitness and health mobile applications surged by 46% across the world as a result of the impact of the lockdown.



The rise of lifestyle diseases is expected to encourage the use of mobile health apps for self-care and symptom management. Furthermore, the rising preference for the long-term subscription of fitness mobile applications by users is one of the primary components likely to further drive the market over time.



Lifestyle Diseases Apps Market Report Highlights

Based on platform type, the android segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 50.0% in 2021. It is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2022 to 2030 owing to the affordability and convenience of the android based apps

Based on devices, the smartphone segment held the largest share of over 50.0% in 2021 owing to the evolving innovations in the virtual fitness industry. The exponential rise in the adoption of smartphones is driving the market for lifestyle management apps

Based on indication, the obesity segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 25.0% in 2021 due to the growing adoption of lifestyle apps to manage the sedentary nature of various work forms with the help of services offered by the apps

The mental health segment is likely to register the fastest CAGR of 17.1% from 2022 to 2030 owing to the rising incidence rate of mental disorders, along with the rising number of people seeking out help for mental health challenges

In 2021, North America dominated the market with a revenue share of over 30.0% due to widespread smartphone usage, rising concern over health and wellness, and the accessibility to various lifestyle diseases apps

In November 2019, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, announced the acquisition of USD 2.2 billion, making health and fitness more accessible to many individuals

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.7% Regions Covered Global

