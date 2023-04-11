The carbon & graphite felt market is projected to grow from USD 491 million in 2023 to USD 770 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.4%

New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Carbon & Graphite Felt Market by Raw Material type, Product Type, Type, Application And Region - Global Forecast 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05598590/?utm_source=GNW

However, rayon-based felt is difficult to process and more costly than PAN-based felt materials. Rayon-based felt offers various advantages such as high-temperature resistance, good specific heat capacity, high purity, corrosion resistance, low flash, no oil stain, low weight, and flexibility.



‘‘In terms of value, rigid carbon & graphite felt segment accounted for the second largest share of the overall carbon & graphite felt market.’’

Based on product type rigid carbon & graphite felt segment accounted for the second largest share of the overall carbon & graphite felty market.Rigid felt is made by carbonizing and graphitizing carbon fiber.



This felt is thermal shock resistant, erosion resistant, and remains stable and in shape during its operating life.



‘‘In terms of value, graphite felt type segment accounted for the second largest share of the overall carbon & graphite felt market’’

Based on type, graphite felt segment accounted for the second largest share of the overall carbon & graphite felt market. Graphite felt is produced from the pure form of carbon, i.e., graphite fiber. Hence, It contains a high carbon percentage and has high purity. This felt is more stable than carbon felt and hence is used for high-temperature applications. Graphite felt can be purified to less than 20 ppm of ash and other particles. It is softer than carbon felt, making it suitable for use in filters and batteries application.



During the forecast period, the carbon & graphite felt market in Europe region is projected to register the second highest share.

The carbon & graphite felt market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.Asia Pacific region has accounted for the largest market share in 2022.



Europe accounted for the second largest market share in 2022. The Europe market is expected to experience significant growth in the upcoming years because there has been an increasing demand for energy and renewable energy across the world.

This study has been validated through primary interviews with industry experts globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 37%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 30%

• By Designation- C Level- 50%, Director Level- 20%, and Others- 30%

• By Region- North America- 15%, Europe- 50%, Asia Pacific (APAC) - 20%, Latin America-5%, Middle East & Africa (MEA)-10%



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles:

Prominent companies include SGL Group (Germany), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Kureha Corporation (Japan), Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (Japan), Beijing Great Wall Co., Ltd. (China), among others.



Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the carbon & graphite felt market on raw material type, type, product type, application, and region.The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the carbon & graphite felt market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements. new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the carbon & graphite felt market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the carbon & graphite felt market ecosystem is covered in this report.



