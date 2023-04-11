According to MarketsandMarkets, the vitamins market size is estimated to be valued at USD 6.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2028, recording a CAGR of 6.0%

New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vitamins Market by Type, Application, Source and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591614/?utm_source=GNW

during the forecast period in terms of value. The increasing prevalence of vitamin deficiencies is driving the vitamins market across the globe.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), vitamin A deficiency causes preventable blindness in children and increases the risk of infections like diarrhea and measles.During pregnancy, Vitamin A deficiency occurs in the third trimester.



Proper breastfeeding can prevent vitamin A deficiency in infants and children between 6-59 months.Vitamin D deficiency is also very common in adults due to the lack of proper sun exposure and an increase in the use of sunblock.



After the pandemic, the situation has become very bad due to the trend of working from home.This shows that the vitamins market has a lot of scope for the manufacturers.



Some manufacturers are adding vitamins to daily food products so that consumers will accept their products easily. For example, The Wright Group introduced the vit-A rice, which contains vitamin A and folic acid. Developing such products can tap the growing vitamin market of manufacturers.

• By type, the Vitamin B segment is the largest segment during the forecast period.



Vitamin B has different roles to play in the human body, like releasing energy using carbohydrates and fats, breaking down the amino acids, and transporting the oxygen and nutrients which contains the energy to the body.Vitamin B is of seven types.



They are B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B9, and B12.The different type has different roles in the body, like enhancement of skin, production of red blood cell & cellular energy, and proper functioning of the nervous system.



Vitamin B6& vitamin B12 help in reducing the risk of cancer and heart attacks.Vitamin B also helps in metabolism, maintaining immunity, and digestive health.



This shows that vitamin B provides growth opportunities for manufacturers.



By application, the food & beverages segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The food & beverages segment dominated the global vitamins market due to the increase in the utilization of dietary requirements in the development of a better lifestyle.Vitamins help in increasing immunity and give protection from various diseases.



Consumers are becoming health conscious and willing to add vitamins to their diets.As a result, many companies are offering fortified food & drinks by adding various vitamins and minerals.



Due to the popularity of fortified products, the vitamins market is growing. This creates new product launches, and continuous efforts in R&D. all the above factors help the Vitamins manufacturers to expand their business.

• By source, natural segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The natural segment, based on source, is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period due to the rising demand for natural products due to increasing health concerns.Natural vitamins are made using the nutrients and minerals which are derived from plants, fruits, and other natural sources.



They create allergic reactions and harmful side effects as they are derived from natural resources.Natural vitamins give long-term health benefits.



As the demand is increasing, manufacturers are continuously working on new product launches. This creates the manufacturers to develop their business and meet the customers’ demands.



Asia Pacific market is estimated to dominate the vitamins market.



Due to the large population, the increase in the number of middle-class families and health-conscious consumers increases the demand for vitamins and nutritional supplements.Asia Pacific is becoming more health conscious.



These changes can lead to an increase in demand for vitamins and other dietary supplements.The governments in the Asia Pacific region are encouraging people towards healthy lifestyles and preventative healthcare, which has led to the increased demand for supplements and vitamins.



The leading countries in the region include China, Japan, India, and Australia.China has a vast population and an increase in health concerns holds the largest market share in this region.



The increase in e-commerce has helped customers to buy products at their convenience. This contributed to the expansion of the vitamin market.



Key vendors operating in this market are Koninklijke DSM N.V.(Netherlands), Glanbia PLC(Ireland), ADM (US), BASF (Germany), and Lonza Group(Switzerland), Adisseo (China), Vitablend Nederland B.V.(Netherlands).



