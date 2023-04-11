BNP PARIBAS GROUP: Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 3 to 7 April 2023

| Source: BNP Paribas SA BNP Paribas SA

Paris, FRANCE

Paris, 11 April 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares
from April 3, 2023 to April 7, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer  (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8303/04/2023FR000013110490,02356.09AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8303/04/2023FR0000131104119,65256.17CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8303/04/2023FR000013110441,04056.17TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8303/04/2023FR0000131104297,28556.18XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8304/04/2023FR000013110489,75656.75AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8304/04/2023FR000013110499,22056.74CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8304/04/2023FR000013110431,31456.77TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8304/04/2023FR0000131104356,41056.70XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8305/04/2023FR000013110483,05056.00AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8305/04/2023FR000013110494,11856.02CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8305/04/2023FR000013110436,24756.03TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8305/04/2023FR0000131104369,78556.06XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8306/04/2023FR000013110486,20157.07AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8306/04/2023FR000013110494,46357.07CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8306/04/2023FR000013110433,49657.13TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8306/04/2023FR0000131104337,14056.96XPAR
       
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL2,259,20056.48 


The description of the share buyback programme is available in appendix and on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 3 to 7 April 2023