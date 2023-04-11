BNP PARIBAS GROUP: Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 3 to 7 April 2023

English French

Paris, 11 April 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares

from April 3, 2023 to April 7, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 03/04/2023 FR0000131104 90,023 56.09 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 03/04/2023 FR0000131104 119,652 56.17 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 03/04/2023 FR0000131104 41,040 56.17 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 03/04/2023 FR0000131104 297,285 56.18 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 04/04/2023 FR0000131104 89,756 56.75 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 04/04/2023 FR0000131104 99,220 56.74 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 04/04/2023 FR0000131104 31,314 56.77 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 04/04/2023 FR0000131104 356,410 56.70 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 05/04/2023 FR0000131104 83,050 56.00 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 05/04/2023 FR0000131104 94,118 56.02 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 05/04/2023 FR0000131104 36,247 56.03 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 05/04/2023 FR0000131104 369,785 56.06 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 06/04/2023 FR0000131104 86,201 57.07 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 06/04/2023 FR0000131104 94,463 57.07 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 06/04/2023 FR0000131104 33,496 57.13 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 06/04/2023 FR0000131104 337,140 56.96 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 2,259,200 56.48





