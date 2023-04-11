BNP PARIBAS GROUP: Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 3 to 7 April 2023

Paris, 11 April 2023
BNP Paribas share buyback programme
Declaration of transactions in own shares
from April 3, 2023 to April 7, 2023
In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|03/04/2023
|FR0000131104
|90,023
|56.09
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|03/04/2023
|FR0000131104
|119,652
|56.17
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|03/04/2023
|FR0000131104
|41,040
|56.17
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|03/04/2023
|FR0000131104
|297,285
|56.18
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|04/04/2023
|FR0000131104
|89,756
|56.75
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|04/04/2023
|FR0000131104
|99,220
|56.74
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|04/04/2023
|FR0000131104
|31,314
|56.77
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|04/04/2023
|FR0000131104
|356,410
|56.70
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|05/04/2023
|FR0000131104
|83,050
|56.00
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|05/04/2023
|FR0000131104
|94,118
|56.02
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|05/04/2023
|FR0000131104
|36,247
|56.03
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|05/04/2023
|FR0000131104
|369,785
|56.06
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|06/04/2023
|FR0000131104
|86,201
|57.07
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|06/04/2023
|FR0000131104
|94,463
|57.07
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|06/04/2023
|FR0000131104
|33,496
|57.13
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|06/04/2023
|FR0000131104
|337,140
|56.96
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|2,259,200
|56.48
The description of the share buyback programme is available in appendix and on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information
