Global Inflight Catering Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $40 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.7%

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inflight Catering Market, By Aircraft Class, By Food Type, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of global inflight catering market and provides market size (US$ Billion) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year

An inflight catering, airline food, or in-flight meal is a meal served to passengers on board a commercial airliner. These meals are prepared by specialist airline catering services and normally served to passengers using an airline service trolley. The quality and quantity of the meals served in flight differs by the airline companies and the Classes of travel.



Rising number of airline passengers is fueling growth of the inflight catering market. For instance, in October 2022, Enexor BioEnergy, a U.S.-based start-up won the sustainability innovation challenge to turn waste into energy and was supposed to receive up to US$ 80,000 in funding from Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (OCBC), to pilot new solutions for Singapore Airport Terminal Services (SATS Ltd.) a leading in-flight catering service provider at Changi Airport, Singapore. Enexor's proprietary "Bio-CHP" system will be used to convert organic food waste and plastic waste into renewable energy.



By aircraft Class, economy Class is gaining traction in the market. Rising number of passengers traveling through economy Class is fueling growth of economic services in the inflight catering market. In economic Class, the focus is more on affordable meals, beverages, and shelf-stable food for purchase in both long-haul and short-haul flights.



Europe held a significant market share in 2021, due to increasing number of people travelling to European countries and high number of domestic players in inflight catering services market. For instance, one of the important player in the inflight catering services market, LSG Group, headquartered in Germany, served 205 airports with 696 million number of meals by 2021.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global inflight catering market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future products launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global inflight catering market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global inflight catering market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 USD22.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 USD40.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Inflight Catering Market, By Aircraft Class:

Economy Class

Business Class

First Class

Global Inflight Catering Market, By Food Type:

Meals

Bakery & Confectionary

Beverages

Others

Global Inflight Catering Market, By Geography:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

North Africa

Central Africa

South Africa

