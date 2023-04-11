The DevOps market size is expected to grow from USD 10.4 billion in 2023 to USD 25.5 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7%

New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "DevOps Market by Type, Cloud Deployment Model, Organization Size, Verticals and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05398028/?utm_source=GNW





As per type, the service segment to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The DevOps market by type is divided into solutions and services. The services segment is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 21.9% during the forecasted period of the DevOps market. DevOps services are being adopted more frequently as a result of the rising popularity of agile-based application development approaches and the growing demand for optimal resource usage among businesses. Container, API, managed, and professional services are some of the key services covered in the DevOps market analysis. The adoption of DevOps services among the enterprises has increased due to the improved customer experience, faster time to market, and fast-growing catalogue of business services.



As per solutions, continuous integration and testing segment holds the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The solutions segment is further sub-segmented into manage, deliver, and operate.As per segment, the continuous integration and testing is expected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This DevOps solution boosts the development’s effectiveness and speed by utilizing unit and integration testing.Continuous integration and testing have a great return on investment.



In a DevOps context, the test function aids developers in striking an appropriate balance between speed and quality.Using automated solutions can save testing costs and free up QA specialists’ time to work more productively.



Additionally, by allowing integration testing early in the process, CT shortens test cycles. Continuous Integration (CI) is a development methodology where developers routinely, ideally many times per day, integrate code into a shared repository.



As per region, North America holds the largest market share during the forecast period

The DevOps market is segmented into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.In terms of global DevOps market share, North America holds the largest market share in 2023 and is expected to last throughout the forecast period.



The major DevOps players resides in US and Canada in this region.Due to a number of factors, including the existence of numerous businesses with advanced IT infrastructure and the accessibility of technical skills, North America is the market with the most established DevOps adoption.



Modernizations in cloud computing, containers, and microservices are some of the factors propelling the adoption of DevOps across all areas.DevOps is also widely used in the financial and government industries.



More businesses are adopting the cloud strategy as its advantages become clearer. The US and Canada are the top two nations in North America contributing to the DevOps market. Since organizations use cutting-edge application development technologies at different levels as part of their strategy to thrive in the competitive industry, the DevOps market in North America is predicted to grow slowly over the duration of the forecast period. Among all the nations, the US is anticipated to have the largest market for DevOps.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the DevOps market.

• By Company: Tier I: 32%, Tier II: 49%, and Tier III: 19%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 32%, Director Level: 22%, and Others: 45%

• By Region: Asia Pacific: 35%, Europe: 20%, North America: 40%, Rest of World: 5%

Some of the major DevOps market vendors are are Broadcom Inc.(US), Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM (US), Atlassian Corporation Plc. (Australia), Google LLC (US), AWS Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Micro Focus International Plc.(UK), GitLab Inc. (US), Dell Technologies (US), To The New Private Ltd. (Singapore), Perforce Software Inc. (US), Progress Software Corporation(US), Cigniti Technologies Ltd.(India), HashiCorp Inc. (US), JFrog Ltd. (US), Appfire Technologies Inc. (US), Tricentis, LLC (US), Digital.ai Software, Inc. (US), New Relic Inc.(US), Dynatrace LLC (US), Datadog Inc. (US), CircleCI (US), Clarive Software (Spain), OpenMake Software (US), Copado Inc. (US), Gearset Ltd.(England), CloudBees Inc.(US), SmartBear Software Inc. (US), Buddy Technology Inc. (US), Flosum Inc.(US), and Prodly Inc. (US).



Research coverage:

The market study covers the DevOps market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as type, cloud deployment model, organization size, vertical, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall DevOps market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Increasing demand for continuous and faster application delivery, Increasing the focus on lowering CAPEX and OPEX, Increasing growth of microservices architectures), restraints (Lack of standardized DevOps tools and solutions), opportunities (Increasing demand for streamlining collaboration between IT and operation teams, Advancement in AI and its use in application development, High rate of adoption among SMEs), and challenges (Complexities in approaching the DevOps approach, Lack of skilled professionals) influencing the growth of the DevOps market .

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the DevOps market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the DevOps market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the DevOps market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Broadcom Inc.(US), Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM (US), Atlassian Corporation Plc. (Australia), Google LLC (US), AWS Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US),among others in the DevOps market.

