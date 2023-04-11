Global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market Report 2023: Increasing Adoption of Companion and Livestock Animals Drives Growth

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Equipment, By Application, By Animal Type, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global veterinary diagnostic imaging market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

Esaote SPA

Epica Animal Health

IDEXX Laboratories

Carestream Health

IMV Imaging

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Veterinary imaging is field of veterinary medicine that involves collection of medical images of animals to prevent, manage, diagnose, and treat a wide variety of diseases, disorders, and injuries in animals. Diagnostic imaging provides imaging services for all species of animals, including companion, large, and exotic animals.



Increase in burden of zoonotic & chronic diseases, increasing adoption of companion and livestock animals, increase in awareness, rise in demand for veterinary diagnostics, and rise in animal health expenditure, are major factors expected to drive growth of the global veterinary diagnostic imaging market during the forecast period.



For instance, in January 2022, ClariusMobile Health announced the launch of its third-generation product line of high-performance handheld wireless ultrasound scanners for veterinarians, which is 30% lighter and smaller and comes in pocket size. Such handheld, compact ultrasound devices are attracting veterinary professionals due to their cost efficiency and ease of use.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

It profiles key players in the global veterinary diagnostic imaging market based on the following parameters such as company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

The global veterinary diagnostic imaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global veterinary diagnostic imaging market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $962.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1578.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Equipment:

Radiography (X-ray) Systems

Ultrasound Imaging Systems

Computed Tomography Imaging Systems

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems

Video Endoscopy Imaging Systems

Other Equipment

Global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Application:

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Other Applications

Global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Animal Type:

Small Animals

Large Animals

Global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ccwln

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment