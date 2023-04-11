Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (3 April 2023)

English French

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

03 April 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN Code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-April-23 FR0000073298 10 908 57,0754 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-April-23 FR0000073298 6 871 57,0556 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-April-23 FR0000073298 1 500 57,0271 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-April-23 FR0000073298 1 500 57,0330 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

