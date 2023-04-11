Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (3 April 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
03 April 2023
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN Code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-April-23
|FR0000073298
|10 908
|57,0754
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-April-23
|FR0000073298
|6 871
|57,0556
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-April-23
|FR0000073298
|1 500
|57,0271
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-April-23
|FR0000073298
|1 500
|57,0330
|AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment