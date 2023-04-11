The market for animal parasiticides is anticipated to grow from USD 10.6 billion in 2022 to USD 14.1 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8%

New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Animal Parasiticides Market by Type, Animal Type, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03641168/?utm_source=GNW

During the projected period, regulations on the use of parasiticides on animals used for food production and a move toward vegetarianism will likely hamper the growth of this market.



ectoparasiticides segment was dominated by the highest share in animal parasiticides market

The animal parasiticides market is divided into endoparasiticides, ectoparasiticides, and endectocides based on type.The ectoparasiticides segment accounted for the highest share of the global animal parasiticides market in 2021.



The high adoption of ectoparasiticides relative to other products is responsible for the huge proportion of this market. The rise in ownership of animals and the number of companion animals in developed nations are additional factors that are anticipated to promote market expansion throughout the projected period.



"Companion animals segment is accounted for highest market share in the forecast period."

The market for animal parasiticides is divided into divisions for companion animals and livestock animals based on the animal type.The companion animals was the largest segment of the global market for animal parasiticides in 2021.



Veterinary clinics & hospitals segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period.

Animal farms, veterinary clinics & hospitals, and home care settings comprise the end-user segments of the market for animal parasiticides.The fastest growing market for animal parasiticides in 2021 was held by veterinary clinics and hospitals.



The increased use of animal parasiticides in medical settings, the rise in parasitic illnesses, and the rising concern over animal health in developing nations are all factors that contribute to the fastest growth of this segment.



"Latin America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period."



In the forecast period, Latin America in the animal parasiticides market will have the fastest rising regional growth.Rising numbers of companion and food-producing animals, as well as the region’s rising demand for food items generated from animals, are the main factors driving market growth.



Several countries in Latin America are significant suppliers of beef to the global market.China has been recognized as the primary market for Brazilian beef exports, despite an increase in volume and overall value over the previous year.



In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that a rise in beef exports from Latin American nations would support a rise in the market for animal parasiticides in this area.



Following is a list of the major players (supply-side) in the animal parasiticides market that this study refers to:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 34%, Tier 2- 46%, and Tier 3- 20%

• By Designation: C-level- 35%, Director Level—25%, and Others- 40%

• By Region: North America-30%, Europe-45%, Asia Pacific-20%, Latin America- 3%, and Middle



East and Africa-2%

Several of the major companies in the market for animal parasiticides include Zoetis Inc. (US), Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (US), Virbac (France), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany), Ceva Santé Animale (France), Vetoquinol S.A. (France), PetIQ, Inc. (US), Norbrook (Ireland), and Bimeda Animal Health (Ireland).



