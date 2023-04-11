Man “Thanks” Resurgence Behavioral Health for Saving His Life

Costa Mesa, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costa Mesa, California -

Costa Mesa, California—A former client was so happy with the “lifesaving” treatment he received at Resurgence Behavioral Health, he left a five-star Google review filled with praise.

“Thanks for saving my life!” wrote Nate, the former client. “Great facility with even better staff! It literally changed my life! Really have zero bad things to say about Resurgence!”

Resurgence Behavioral Health is a fully accredited treatment center that offers drug and alcohol addiction recovery programs at centers across the nation, including several in California. Each center provides a full continuum of care, from detox to residential and outpatient treatment and continuing through sober living, aftercare and follow-up for continued long-term sobriety. Therapy is customized for each client and takes a holistic approach, focusing on the addiction and the underlying emotional or psychological conditions that may be causing it.

Resurgence treats substance use disorders involving alcohol and drugs, including prescription drugs. Resurgence also offers trauma-related care and treats co-occurring disorders, in which addiction is accompanied by mental health disorders such as anxiety and depression. This dual diagnosis affects about a third of people who have an addiction to drugs or alcohol.

The Resurgence team has a variety of strategies for helping clients overcome their addictions. They use the latest behavioral therapies and provide medication-assisted treatment to ease withdrawal symptoms and reduce cravings. Other treatment options include the SMART program: which affects about a third of drug- or alcohol-dependent people.

Treatment is integrated with traditional 12 Step programs, but Resurgence also offers a 12 Step alternative called SMART: Self-Management And Recovery Training. Offered by many leading recovery programs, SMART differs from 12 Step treatment in many ways, including the lack of a spiritual or “higher power” component.

Nate was enthusiastic in his endorsement of Resurgence. “They really care about the clients!” he wrote, adding that he was “offered everything from yoga to massages to dream analysis and even a dietitian! It really was the best place I could have asked for! Did I mention a pool with a waterfall and hot tub?”

Nate makes Resurgence sound like a luxury spa, but there are solid therapeutic reasons for the plush spaces. Each facility is comfortable and serene to make recovery as physically comfortable as possible. If physical needs are provided for and the setting is pleasant and welcoming, the addict can focus more fully on recovery.

Many centers are in beautiful rustic settings where clients can connect with nature and its calming properties. Meals are prepared by an on-site chef, and residents can play games and use an exercise area to keep body and mind fit and open to recovery. Clients are allowed to smoke outside, can enjoy TV in their rooms and are allowed cell phones after their first 14 days. They can also bring pets, offering exceptional emotional support humans can’t always give.

The Resurgence staff is a vital part of the recovery process. They are passionate about guiding those who are struggling with addiction but are determined to make a better life for themselves. In addition, about half are in recovery themselves, which gives them a highly personal and deeply authentic understanding of what their clients are going through and what they need to succeed.

A unique kind of emotional support comes from the couples’ treatment that Resurgence offers. Partners’ shared experiences and their emotional bond can help them bring each other through recovery. Couples stay in separate, same-sex accommodations and get treatment together. But even single clients can involve their families in treatment, with family therapy available at Resurgence.

To learn more about addiction treatment for one's self or a loved one, visit Resurgence Behavioral Health or call 855-458-0050.

