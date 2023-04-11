Global Log Management Market Report 2023: Increased Number of Network Devices and Concerns for Security Drives Sector

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Log Management Market (2023-2028) by Component, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Log Management Market is estimated to be USD 2.55 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.60 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.5%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in the Sophistication of Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs)

Increased Number of Network Devices and Concerns for Security

Increasing Use of IT Applications and The Need for a High-Volume High-Speed Data Generation

Stringent Security Compliances and Government Regulations

Restraints

Increasing Complexity of the Systems

Easy Availability of Free and Open-Source Log Management Solutions

High Procurement and Maintenance Costs

Opportunities

Proliferation of Cloud-Based Log Management Platforms

Integration of Log Management Solutions with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Related Analytical Capabilities

Challenges

Lack of Consistent Log Format

Inaccuracy in Logs Making Difficult for Detection Systems





Market Segmentations



The Global Log Management Market is segmented based on Component, Deployment, Organization Size, Indsutry, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified into Solution and Services.

By Deployment, the market is classified into Cloud and On-premises.

By Organization Size, the market is classified into Large enterprises and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

By Industry, the market is classified into IT and ITeS, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Education, Telecom, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Log Management Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Log Management Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 173 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global

