The global underpads market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.16% during 2022 to 2028

Hence, it is one of the major factors driving the growth of the underpads market in the growing elderly population. Further, according t- the WHO, the world geriatric population of 60 and above is expected t- reach 2 billion by 2050. The rising older age population across the globe is significantly raising old age diseases such as cataracts, hearing loss and refractive errors, back & neck pain and, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, osteoarthritis, depression, and dementia. A few conditions, such as paralysis, common among older people, lead t- more bedridden patients. Hence, an increasing number of aging people is significantly increasing the demand for incontinence products, supporting market demand.



Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Bladder Related Diseases



The rising chronic diseases such as bladder cancer, kidney diseases, diabetes, and urological diseases are boosting the demand for underpads. Further, stress urinary incontinence, the involuntary leakage of urine that occurs with increases in intraabdominal pressure due t- the urethral sphincter or pelvic floor weakness, is als- rising among individuals. Around 24% t- 45% of women over 30 faces this problem. Hence, the expanding aging population and rising health concerns increase the demand for underpads.



Women Health Awareness



The feminine hygiene industry has expanded int- wellness categories beyond menstrual care, and new companies have emerged as women’s healthcare providers offering physical and mental health. The rise in awareness about women’s health and hygiene has made people more conscious while purchasing products. The increasing government initiatives t- promote awareness regarding female stress urinary incontinence are predicted t- boost underpads market growth during the forecast period.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE



The disposable underpads product type dominated the global underpads market in 2022, owing t- their increasing consumption among several end-users. This growth is due t- the increasing elderly patient population. Moreover, these underpads are for single-time use, which is more hygienic than reusable underpads. These disposable underpads are als- used in surgical processes as a barrier t- microorganisms and t- prevent infection. The increasing awareness about hygiene after COVID is the major reason t- boost disposable underpads market demand. However, these pads take more than five years t- get disposed of, significantly increasing the usage of reusable underpads among the end-users.



Segmentation by Product Type



• Disposable

• Reusable



INSIGHTS BY CARE PROVIDERS



Hospitals are the major contributor t- the global underpads market share in the care providers segment. The segment is expected t- grow significantly during the forecast period owing t- urinary incontinence most commonly affecting women, and the prevalence is high among hospitalized older adults. Thus, the hospital segment has the maximum adoption of underpads as a large patient pool suffering from chronic conditions or pregnancy is associated with urinary incontinence. The increasing patient population prefers hospitals for the primary treatment of urinary inconsistence.



Segmentation by Care Providers



• Hospitals

• Home Care Settings & Individuals

• Others Care Centers



INSIGHTS BY AGE GROUP



The geriatric age group segment dominated the global underpads market, accounting for a share of nearly 42% in 2022. Urinary and fecal incontinence is common in the geriatric population, yet many patients and healthcare practitioners inappropriately consider incontinence a normal part of aging. Most countries are experiencing a demographic shift towards older populations. Further, the growing demand for incontinence products in the geriatric patient group will likely positively impact the industry’s growth. Many government surveys in the US indicate that elderly patients prefer t- underg- treatment at home rather than in healthcare settings. Owing t- this, many vendors actively develop and commercialize incontinence products t- increase awareness among elderly patients’ access t- quality care.



Segmentation by Age Group



• Geriatric

• Pediatric

• Adults



INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Underpads are sold across offline and online distribution channels, comprised of manufacturers, dealers, distributors, specialty stores, and from sites such as amazon & eBay, etc. In 2022, the offline distribution channel dominated the global underpads market. Factors such as the larger reach in the areas that lack connectivity and consumer trust associated with personally experiencing the quality of the products are driving the growth of the offline segment.



Segmentation by Distribution Channel



• Offline

• Online



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Europe dominated most of the global underpads market share in 2022, and the region is expected t- continue its dominance during the forecast period without significant fluctuations. It is witnessing significant new product approvals from key industry players. UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are the leading countries contributing t- the market’s growth. In 2022, North America will be the second largest global underpads market, accounting for 30.12% of the share. An aging population and the rising prevalence of incontinence issues drive the increasing demand for underpads. The region is als- witnessing steady growth due t- the rising geriatric population and the growing prevalence of various diseases. The U.S. is among the largest revenue generators in the region. Medial technologies, innovations, and the growing older population are significant growth drivers in the market.



Segmentation by Geography



• Europe

- Germany

- France

- UK

- Italy

- Spain

• North America

- US

- Canada

• APAC

- China

- Japan

- India

- Australia

- South Korea

• Latin America

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global underpads market is characterized by global, regional, and local vendors offering a wide range of similar products. The key manufacturers dominated the industry. However, regional and local vendors compete intensely with key vendors, offering underpads like them at competitive prices. Coloplast, Medline, BD, Cardinal Health, Hollister, and Teleflex are identified as the few vendors in the underpads market, and these companies have a wide geographical reach, diversified product portfolio, and a strong focus on innovation and research activities. Large players with diversified product portfolios and business operations are expanding globally. However, the sustainability of small vendors is uncertain, as their revenues are entirely dependent on healthcare reforms worldwide. Hence, despite many vendors entering the industry t- tap the large customer base, only a few players are sustaining and continuing their operations.



Key Company Profiles



• Medline Industries Inc

• Attends Healthcare Products, Inc

• Cardinal Health



Other Prominent Vendors



• Mega Careline

• Dynarex Corporation

• EHOB

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Encompass

• First Quality Products

• Coloplast

• Cure Medical

• Romsons

• Ontex

• Jinjiang Rongxin Lady&Baby’s Products

• MedPride

• HMH Corporation



