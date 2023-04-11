International Elite 100 Award Winning EarlyBirds Helps Top Organisations and Government Agencies to Gain a Capability Edge Through Innovation

Forde, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, an award-winning Australian firm that has developed an open innovation ecosystem platform with services where early adopters, innovators, and subject matter experts (SMEs) can work together to help accelerate technology advancement and adoption in an organisation, wants to emphasise how they are helping organisations develop a capability edge. EarlyBirds is the 2023 winner of the B2B Consulting & Collaboration Platform of The Year - Global Award. Organisations wanting to boost their use of technology innovations as a way to increase their capability edge can visit the website at https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.

The award received by EarlyBirds is part of the International Elite 100 Annual Awards where winners are chosen depending on merit and achievement. According to EarlyBirds founders, Jeff Penrose and Kris Poria, it is vital to enable early adopters and innovators in the organisation to allow them to develop an ongoing capability edge. These are known as the “early birds” and are the 13 to 14 percent of people who are key agents for innovation and transformation.

The EarlyBirds collaboration platform is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and is designed to dynamically monitor and capture information from more than 4.5 million organisations all over the world, including start-up, scaleup, and mature companies in all industry sectors. Any organisation that is able to obtain strategic access to that type of capacity would be able to quickly speed up their innovation capability and also enhance their organisational agility to build up that much needed capability edge.

EarlyBirds regularly builds and monitors holistic ecosystems through the use of innovation maps based on the major industry domains that an organisation is engaged in, including emerging and disruptive technologies that might have a significant impact on the industry. In addition, EarlyBirds has developed frameworks for finding solutions for wicked problems and tools for enterprise collaboration and workflow for managing an open innovation that is currently in progress.

Open innovation is the current status where innovation and knowledge are available throughout the world. The result is that no one organisation, no one individual, or no one country can expect to be knowledgeable across all kinds of technology and business domains. Also, depending only on internal research is not sufficient and it is vital to apply an “outside in” approach to determine the appropriate innovators to work with to develop solutions for various challenges or take advantage of opportunities.

The open innovation approach is applicable for any kind of industry domain or type of technology from the popular to those that are disruptive or emerging. Advantage of the open innovation approach include less research costs and time, ability to determine local sovereign innovative companies, and more.

Enterprise level assistance is provided by the EarlyBirds Explorer Program that has been specifically developed to allow such activities to accomplish the desired results. EarlyBirds has been working with several leading Fortune 500 and ASX companies and different government agencies in offering them tactical and strategic support with regards to disruptive and emerging technologies to attain certain expected result to develop an ongoing capability edge.

Some of the primary use cases include understanding emerging domain and technology trends, industry capabilities, examining industry capability gaps where strategic research investments can be made, looking for innovators both global and sovereign, hastening the speed of technology adoption, comprehending supply chain resilience, and solving wicked problems.

The EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem has the purpose of bringing together the early adopter, the innovator, and the SME to speed up technology adoption and innovation in an organisation. It has two main elements with its global platform with research, analysis and collaboration tools and assisted services. The services include the Explorer program that is intended to hasten the process of technological innovation for the organisation as a service. The Explorer program has various features, including: regular webinars to help stimulate innovation in the organisation; a focus on particular types of innovations; quarterly and monthly innovation days; a platform enterprise license; and a nominated SME for the business. The second element is the Challenger program, which is designed for organisations that prefer to focus on a particular issue at one time.

Those who would like to know more about the Early Birds Marketplace and how it can help provide them with capability edge can visit the EarlyBirds website at earlybirds.io.

