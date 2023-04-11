Global Learning Management System Market Report 2023-2028: Increasing Adoption of Digital Learning Along with Use of AI and ML Boosts Adoption

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Learning Management System Market (2023-2028) by Component, Deployment, Function, User Type, Delivery Mode, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Learning Management System Market is estimated to be USD 17.37 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 35.86 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.6%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Adoption of Digital Learning along with Use of AI and ML
- Growing Inclination Toward BYOD Policy and Enterprise Mobility
- Extensive Government Initiatives for Growth of LMS
- Increasing Significance of learning in Corporate and Academic Setups
Restraints
- Low Motivation and Engagement to Adopt LMS Solutions
Opportunities
- Increase in Demand for Gamification in LMS to Provide Opportunities for LMS Vendors
- Rise in Cloud Adoption among Organizations and Institutes to Motivate Learners to Adopt Web-Based LMS Solutions
- Rapid Demand for Collaborative Learning in LMS to Provide Opportunities for Trainees
Challenges
- Lack of Technical Support Post-Implementation of LMS
Market Segmentations
The Global Learning Management System Market is segmented based on Component, Deployment, Function, User Type, Delivery Mode, and Geography.
- By Component, the market is classified into Solutions, Services, Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Support Services.
- By Deployment, the market is classified into On-Premises and Cloud.
- By Function, the market is classified into Administration, Content Management, Performance Management.
- By User Type, the market is classified into Academic, K-12, Higher Education, Corporate, Software and Technology, Healthcare, Retail, Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Telecom, Others.
- By Delivery Mode, the market is classified into Distance Learning, Instructor-Led Training, and Blended Learning.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Learning Management System Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Learning Management System Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
