Global Learning Management System Market Report 2023-2028: Increasing Adoption of Digital Learning Along with Use of AI and ML Boosts Adoption

The Global Learning Management System Market is estimated to be USD 17.37 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 35.86 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.6%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Digital Learning along with Use of AI and ML

Growing Inclination Toward BYOD Policy and Enterprise Mobility

Extensive Government Initiatives for Growth of LMS

Increasing Significance of learning in Corporate and Academic Setups

Restraints

Low Motivation and Engagement to Adopt LMS Solutions

Opportunities

Increase in Demand for Gamification in LMS to Provide Opportunities for LMS Vendors

Rise in Cloud Adoption among Organizations and Institutes to Motivate Learners to Adopt Web-Based LMS Solutions

Rapid Demand for Collaborative Learning in LMS to Provide Opportunities for Trainees

Challenges

Lack of Technical Support Post-Implementation of LMS

Market Segmentations



The Global Learning Management System Market is segmented based on Component, Deployment, Function, User Type, Delivery Mode, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified into Solutions, Services, Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Support Services.

By Deployment, the market is classified into On-Premises and Cloud.

By Function, the market is classified into Administration, Content Management, Performance Management.

By User Type, the market is classified into Academic, K-12, Higher Education, Corporate, Software and Technology, Healthcare, Retail, Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Telecom, Others.

By Delivery Mode, the market is classified into Distance Learning, Instructor-Led Training, and Blended Learning.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Learning Management System Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Learning Management System Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Learning Management System Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report..

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 203 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $17.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $35.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Learning Management System Market, By Component



7 Global Learning Management System Market, By Deployment

8 Global Learning Management System Market, By Function



9 Global Learning Management System Market, By User Type



10 Global Learning Management System Market, By Delivery Mode



11 Americas' Learning Management System Market



12 Europe's Learning Management System Market



13 Middle East and Africa's Learning Management System Market



14 APAC's Learning Management System Market



15 Competitive Landscape



16 Company Profiles



17 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Blackboard, Inc.

Callidus Software, Inc.

Crossknowledge

Cypher Learning

Docebo

Epignosis LLC (Talentlms)

Ispring Solutions

John Wiley & Sons, Inc.

Jzero Solutions Ltd.

Lattitude CG

LOOOP

Mindscroll LMS

Oracle Corp.

Paradiso Solutions

Pearson

Saba Software, Inc.

SAP SE

Sumtotal Systems, LLC

