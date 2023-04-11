The global sperm separation devices market is expected to growing at a CAGR of 9.33% during 2022-2028

New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sperm Separation Devices Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06446267/?utm_source=GNW



In reproductive health and sperm separation devices, several new technologies have been addressed in recent years that deliver lucrative market growth opportunities. In reproductive health, some new technologies, such as assisted reproductive technologies, tremendously change the reproductive care and treatment landscape and associated clinical outcomes. Sperm selection is a crucial part of the assisted reproductive field, influencing the high success rate of treatment and offspring health. One of the rapidly accepting technologies in sperm separation devices is “Microfluidic Sperm Sorting Chips,” an easy, cost-effective, and better clinical outcome-providing technology expected t- drive sperm separation devices market growth. In addition, rheotaxis-based sperm separation involvement of dielectrophoretic and nanotechnology are emerging technologies that help in the improvement of sperm separation device outcomes.



Increasing Knowledge and Attitude Towards Advanced Reproductive Treatments



The growing concern about fertility and reproductive health-related issues among adults create a demand for infertility care. Infertility is a global health issue that accelerates the requirements for advanced care, where the accounted market growth has been steady in recent years. In developed and developing countries, the demand for IVF cycles is increasing, which requires isolating and insemination of healthy and motile sperm. Healthy and motile sperm separation procedures commonly performed by the sperm separation devices in IVF labs which expected t- drive the sperm separation devices market growth during the forecast period.



Cryopreservation of Human Sperm



In men, infertility issues account for around 50% of fertility-related challenges due t- biological and environmental factors. The sperm cryopreservation procedure included the separation of motile and healthy sperm for the caudal epididymis (Caudal Epididymis is a function of storage location for functionally healthy and mature sperm before the insemination or ejaculation). Increasing desire and social changes and the opportunity t- preserve male fertility have raised the demand for ART procedures and increased the broad range of conditions in which ART is now commonly used.

Increasing Targeted Patient Population



Increasing tarted patient populations, such as infertile couples worldwide, demand fertility services requiring sperm separation devices. The infertile male population is the major targeted population driving the sperm separation devices market for sperm analysis medical tests and IVF procedures where healthy and motile sperm separation and selection is mandatory. Globally, the decreasing fertility rate in males increases the demand for advanced reproductive technologies and accelerates the adoption of sperm separation devices.



Rising Volume of ART & IVF Cycles



The increasing volume of ART & IVF procedures drives the demand for sperm separation devices. IVF is considered a mainstream treatment for infertility care. As of 2022, more than 8 million children have been born globally, and more than 2.5 million cycles are being performed annually. In addition, the international survey related t- the health economics of IVF stated that the global demand for ART accounts for 1,500 cycles per million population per year.



Product Launched & Promotional Strategies in the Sperm Separation Devices Market



Sperm separation devices are becoming vital in reproductive care services, increasing expectations for better solutions and high access t- medical professionals. In recent years few new sperm separations devices and media have been introduced t- the market. On the other side, market players have adopted several business strategies t- fulfill the demand for sperm separation devices worldwide. In 2020, one of the leading industry players, Trivector Biomed LLP, launched the world-class solution Zymot Fertility a sperm separation device.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



INSIGHTS BY METHOD



The global sperm separation devices market by the method is segmented int- conventional and advanced. The conventional method segment accounted for more than 75% market share in 2022 and dominated the industry. Conventional methods include simple sperm wash, glass wool filtration, swim-up, and density gradient centrifugation methods are considered. In ART procedures, conventional methods are considered the first steps in semen processing. These methods are convenient, simple, inexpensive, fast, and safe, although with limited usefulness. In sperm separation, the swim-up method is considered a gold-standard method. Whereas, in cases of infertility due t- teratozoospermia, azoospermia, or asthenozoospermia, the density gradient centrifugation method is commonly used due this method has a higher potential for recovery of motile and healthy sperms.



Segmentation by Method



• Conventional

• Advanced



INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The global sperm separation devices market by product is segmented int- equipment and media. Sperm separation media is one of the vital parts of sperm separation procedures. The media help t- isolate the motile and healthy sperm from the ejaculated sample reducing the risk of sperm and DNA damage. Sperm separation devices market by media segment include sperm-washing media, sperm-processing media, sperm-freezing media, and other media types. In 2022, the media segment accounted for 65% industry share in the global sperm separation devices market.

In equipment, centrifugation devices and centrifuge-free devices are included. Sperm separation devices have a broad range of applications that fuel segmental growth. From understanding sperm morphology t- sperm separation for IVF procedures and research and study purposes, fuel the application rate of devices and drive segmental growth. In 2022, the equipment segment accounted for a 34.95% industry share in the global sperm separation devices market and was valued at USD 167.14 million in 2022.



Segmentation by Product



• Media

• Equipment



INSIGHTS BY END-USERS



The fertility centers dominated the global sperm separation devices market end-users segment and accounted for more than 37% in 2022. Fertility centers are the major factor that drives the higher demand for sperm separation devices in IVF procedures. Sperm separation is a routine procedure in fertility centers t- tackle infertility issues. Sperm analysis and separation procedures are the major part of fertility centers. The globally increased fertility centers/clinics are accelerating the demand for sperm separation devices and media, driving industry growth.



The global sperm separation devices market by hospitals and clinics was valued at USD 165.88 million in 2022. The companies operating in sperm separation devices and media primely collaborate with private and public hospitals and clinics that accelerate the use of sperm separation solutions and drive industry growth. Vitrolife, one of the leading companies that offer sperm preparation solutions, experienced that the IVF procedures rate increased and returned t- normal after reducing the COVID-19 cases. The company has maintained the connection with public and private hospitals that increased the utilization of sperm preparation media.



Segmentation by End-Users



• Fertility Centers

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Labs & Cryopreserve Banks

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Europe is leading and dominating the region in the global sperm separation devices market, accounting for a 33.74% industry share in 2022. In recent years, the semen quality of men in some European countries decreased, resulting in the increasing demand for fertility care. For fertility care purposes, sperm separation devices use increased in the region. The growing prevalence of male infertility in the region drives the significant demand for fertility care, which fuels the application rate of fertility care services such as ART services, where sperm separation devices are routinely used. These factors propel the sperm separation devices market growth in the region.



Segmentation by Geography



• Europe

- Spain

- France

- Germany

- UK

- Italy

• APAC

- Japan

- Australia

- China

- India

- South Korea

• North America

- US

- Canada

• Latin America

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

- Turkey

- Egypt

- Saudi Arabia



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The global sperm separation devices market has been growing at a healthy rate in recent years with the rise in acceptance of ART procedures worldwide. This favorable market is creating growth opportunities for vendors and, at the same time, increasing the competition among them. The market included leading, emerging, and start-up companies trying t- achieve market expansion in various ways. The increasing promotional activities, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and collaboration with fertility care settings positively influence the competition in the market.



Key Company Profiles



• Hamilton Thorne

• LensHook (Bonraybio)

• Menicon Co. Ltd.

• The Cooper Companies



Other Prominent Vendors



• Cook

• DxNow

• Fujifilm Irvine Scientific

• gynotec

• InVitroCare

• Koek Biotechnology Bioengineering and Medical Services Industry and Trade Inc.

• Kitazat- Corporation

• Memphasys

• Lotus Bio

• NidaCon International Ab

• Promega Corporation

• SAR Healthline Pvt Ltd.

• Sperm Processor

• Vitrolife



