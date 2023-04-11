Global Organic Oilseed Farming Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Organic Oil Extracted from Organic Oilseeds and Their Products Drives Growth

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Oilseed Farming Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global organic oilseed farming market will grow from $4.36 billion in 2022 to $5.18 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%. The organic oilseed farming market is expected to grow to $10.4 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.0%.

Major players in the organic oilseed farming market are Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Bungee, Bayer, Limagrain, Monsanto, Cootamundra Oilseeds, Burrus Seed, Gansu Dunhuang Seed, and Land O'Lakes.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the coronavirus and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The organic oilseed farming market consists of revenues earned by entities that are engaged in growing organic oilseed farming products such as organic soybeans, organic sunflower seeds, organic rapeseeds, organic sesame seeds, and other organic oilseeds. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Organic oilseed farming is defined as growing organic oilseeds in full compliance with organic farming standards, ensuring that their natural quality remains intact.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the organic oilseed farming market in 2022. Western Europe was the second largest region in the organic oilseed farming market. The regions covered in the organic oilseed farming market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of organic oilseeds are soybeans, sesame, rapeseed, groundnuts, sunflower seeds, and other seeds. Soybeans are part of the pea (legume) vegetable family and have been a staple of Asian cuisines. The methods used for organic oilseeds are crop diversity, soil management, weed management, and controlling. The farming types include pure organic farming and integrated organic farming that are applied in household consumption, food service, biofuels, and other application areas.



Growing demand for organic oil extracted from organic oilseeds and their products is driving the organic oilseeds farming market. The increase in awareness about the harmful effects of conventionally produced oil on an individual's health as well as on the environment is making individuals prefer the oil produced from organic oilseeds. The demand is not only for edible purposes but also to produce greener cosmetics. The by-products produced after the extraction of organic oilseeds are used as a high-protein organic feed for animals raised organically.

The mechanical weed management method is gaining traction in the organic oilseed farming market. The most common problem associated with organic oilseeds is the growth of weeds that destroy the crop. Vytautas Magnus University Agriculture Academy conducted a field experiment and has inferred that thermal and mechanical weed control alongside bio-preparations in droughty years significantly reduced the number of weed seedlings in the growing seasons, namely autumn and spring.



The countries covered in the organic oilseed farming market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.18 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $10.4 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Organic Oilseed Farming Market Characteristics



3. Organic Oilseed Farming Market Trends And Strategies



4. Organic Oilseed Farming Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Organic Oilseed Farming Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Organic Oilseed Farming Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Organic Oilseed Farming Market



5. Organic Oilseed Farming Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Organic Oilseed Farming Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Organic Oilseed Farming Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Organic Oilseed Farming Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Organic Oilseed Farming Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Soybeans

Sesame

Rapeseed

Groundnuts

Sunflower Seed

Other Types

6.2. Global Organic Oilseed Farming Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Household Consumption

Food-Service

Bio-Fuels

Other Applications

6.3. Global Organic Oilseed Farming Market, Segmentation By Farming Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Pure Oraganic Farming

Integrated Organic

6.4. Global Organic Oilseed Farming Market, Segmentation By Method, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Crop Diversity

Soil Management

Weed Management

Controlling

7. Organic Oilseed Farming Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Organic Oilseed Farming Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Organic Oilseed Farming Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x5bt1c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment