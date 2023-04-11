The global membrane bioreactors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% during 2022 to 2028

New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Membrane Bioreactor Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06446256/?utm_source=GNW



Growing urbanization affects the environment by diminishing the availability of resources due t- population growth. It causes health complications due t- pollution and congested living conditions. Water quality in urban areas is als- low due t- factory waste. Therefore, clean water has become the key objective in urban areas, boosting the demand for membrane bioreactors. With increasing awareness of the harmful effects of contaminated water, the demand for membrane bioreactors in water treatment systems is expected t- rise. Moreover, increasing urbanization has increased the global demand for energy and water. With increasing production from power plants, the emission of effluents int- water bodies needs t- be under control, increasing the installation of membrane bioreactors. Following this, the membrane bioreactors market is expected t- witness significant growth in the coming years.



Limited Availability of Clean Water



The limited availability of clean water, one of the most crucial global challenges, presents a major threat t- economic growth, ecosystem health, and water security. The challenge of supplying sufficient and safe drinking water is further complicated due t- climate change and the pressure of industrialization and economic development. The industrial and public sectors consume significant amounts of freshwater while generating huge quantities of wastewater. If improperly treated, wastewater emission int- the aquatic environment causes pollution, affecting public health and marine ecosystems. Due t- the increasing demand for water, recycling, and wastewater recovery have become popular trends. Wastewater reuse reduces the volume and environmental threat of released wastewater and lowers the pressure on the ecosystem driven by freshwater withdrawal. A membrane bioreactor is a wastewater management technology that reduces wastewater emission and increases water usage efficiency, thus balancing preserving aquatic environments and exploiting freshwater resources.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS



High Capital & Operational Cost of MBRs



Utilizing membrane bioreactors (MBR) for new installations enables higher wastewater flow or improved treatment performance in a smaller space than a conventional design, i.e., a facility that utilizes sand filters and secondary clarifiers. Historically, membranes have been used for smaller-flow systems due t- the soaring capital cost of the equipment and high operation and maintenance (O&M) costs. At present, however, there is an increased use in larger systems. Membrane bioreactor systems are appropriate for certain commercial and industrial applications. The high-quality effluent generated by membrane bioreactors makes it suitable for reuse and surface water emission applications necessitating extensive nutrients such as phosphorus removal. However, systems operating costs are als- higher for membrane bioreactors due t- the higher energy costs associated with sourcing t- reduce membrane fouling, acting as a barrier t- the growth of the membrane bioreactors market.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



INSIGHTS BY MEMBRANE TYPE



The global membrane bioreactors market by membrane type is segmented as hollow fiber, flat sheet, and multi-tubular. In 2022, the hollow fiber segment held the largest market share and dominated the membrane-type segment. Further, hollow fiber is estimated t- be the most swiftly developing segment during the forecast period. Hollow fiber (HF) configurations comprise one of the three major configurations for membrane bioreactor technology. Hollow fiber membranes are almost always vertically oriented, with the aerators fitted t- the frame or integrated with the membrane module. The fibers are generally offered with some slack t- enable them t- move laterally in the flow of air bubbles t- airlift the sludge across the fiber bundle. Hollow fiber membranes are used almost entirely in immersed MBRs for municipal and industrial applications. They are mostly used in large installations based on their lower membrane aeration energy demand. Hollow-fiber membrane bioreactors (HFB) are used for culturing highly metabolic cells, especially hepatocytes, that require improved mass transfer compared t- other cell types.



Segmentation by Membrane Type



• Hollow Fiber

• Flat Sheet

• Multi-Tubular



INSIGHTS BY SYSTEM CONFIGURATION



The submerged system configuration segment dominated the global membrane bioreactors market, accounting for a market share of over 57% in 2022. Submerged membrane bioreactors use a promising technology for water reclamation and wastewater treatment. It is a type of membrane bioreactor where tw- processes, separation and chemical reactions, occur simultaneously t- produce a synergistic effect. This technology is employed in wastewater treatment for its lower sludge production and better effluent quality than conventional activated sludge processes.



Segmentation by System Configuration



• Submerged

• Side Stream



INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



The municipal application segment held the largest global membrane bioreactors market share in 2022. Globally, population growth has increased the demand for treated water. The scarcity of water resources has increased the demand for water recycling and water treatment services. Most of the wastewater treatment capacity offered by membrane bioreactors is for municipal wastewater treatment, as the overall flow of sewage is larger than that of industrial effluent. Municipal wastewater is usually treated t- fulfill the statutory requirements for discharge int- environmental waters.



Segmentation by Application



• Municipal

• Industrial



INSIGHTS BY SYSTEM TYPE



The global membrane bioreactors market by system type is segmented int- gravity-based and pressure-driven. In 2022, the gravity-based segment held the largest share of the market. Gravity-based systems are immersed and usually utilize flat sheet or hollow fiber membranes equipped in bioreactors or subsequent membrane tanks. Gravity-driven membrane (GDM) filtration is one of the most favorable membrane bioreactor configurations and runs at an ultra-low pressure by gravity, needing minimum energy. It can treat different types of water, including diluted wastewater and surface water, with varying contaminant levels. It als- primarily reveals attractive potential in water reuse or seawater pre-treatment.



Segmentation by System Type



• Gravity-based

• Pressure-driven



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The APAC region was the largest market for membrane bioreactors in 2022, accounting for over 39% of the global membrane bioreactors market share. Due t- the increasing adoption of technically advanced products in the region, the region is expected t- witness exponential growth during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization due t- the migration of people from rural t- urban areas is improving the standard of living in countries such as India, which offers various opportunities t- expand the market in the country. Growing investments by the public sector in developing existing water and wastewater treatment systems with membrane bioreactor technology are als- boosting market growth.



Segmentation by Geography



• APAC

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

• North America

- US

- Canada

• Europe

- Germany

- UK

- France

- Italy

- Russia

• Latin America

- Brazil

- Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

- GCC

- South Africa



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global membrane bioreactors (MBR) market is fairly fragmented, with many small and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a major industry share. Major vendors are adopting innovative technologies t- retain their position. Over the last few years, the industry has witnessed several acquisitions, strengthening companies’ ability t- offer multiple technologies and comprehensive solutions. However, the market is dominated by large players holding a significant industry share. Prominent players with a dominant presence in the global membrane bioreactors market include Evoqua Water Technologies, KUBOTA Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions, and Veolia.



Key Vendors



• Evoqua Water Technologies

• KUBOTA Corporation

• Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions

• Veolia



Other Prominent Vendors



• Alfa Laval

• Aquatech International

• Asahi Kasei

• BioprocessH2O

• CITIC Envirotech

• Culligan

• HUBER SE

• Koch Separation Solutions

• Newterra

• Pall Corporation

• Parkson Corporation

• Pentair

• Saur

• Siemens

• Toray Industries

• WEHRLE

• Ovivo

• Smith & Loveless

• Lenntech

• DuPont

• Hinada

• MANN+HUMMEL

• MARTIN Membrane Systems

• Sanitherm

• Sumitom- Electric Industries

• Triqua International



