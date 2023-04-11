OneKey® selects MLS Grid as solution to data feed management

SALT LAKE CITY, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneKey® MLS will join a growing list of multiple listing services (MLSs) which rely on MLS Grid to manage data feed licensing and delivery.

The announcement underscores Farmingdale, N.Y.-based OneKey® MLS’ commitment to enhancing data efficiency for its 46,500 subscribers. OneKey® MLS serves 46,500 real estate professionals in portions of New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.

MLS Grid supports the multiple listing service industry's (MLS’) role of providing timely, accurate, and comprehensive data to subscribers and technology companies. With more than 500 MLSs nationwide, it’s often a challenge for brokerages to combine data from numerous markets to serve websites, marketing systems, market analytics, showing services, lockbox services and brokerage management systems.

The Real Estate Standards Organization’s (RESO) Web API powers MLS Grid. The platform is built on trusted, open technology standards which help organizations efficiently deliver or receive data.

“A market as dynamic as the one we serve demands close attention to making data management as seamless as possible,” said Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey® MLS. “MLS Grid provides a solution for our subscribers which will enhance market efficiency for all involved in a real estate transaction.”

MLS Grid is a company run by MLS executives and developers who understand the industry and the challenges brokers and associations face in a fast-evolving market.

“We’re excited that OneKey® MLS sees the value we bring to making the market work better for all,” said MLS Grid CEO, Joseph Szurgyi. “MLS Grid is an essential part of any MLS’ mission to provide the best service to subscribers who are in an industry that demands high standards of service when it comes to managing data feeds and contracts.”

MLS Grid is growing quickly and continues to support the adoption of RESO Web API throughout the industry. MLS Grid works with more than 1,455 data consumers and supports more than 70,000 data licenses nationwide.



About MLS Grid

Currently representing nearly 360,000 MLS subscribers, MLS Grid was built by a nationwide network of multiple listing services to help real estate brokers, technology partners, and MLSs to provide easier access to standardized, streamlined data. The goal of MLS Grid is to offer a single point of access and management for RESO standardized data that is provided by MLSs and brokers. MLS Grid eliminates technology development and other redundancies through MLS collaboration while allowing MLSs to preserve their "localization" of standardized data. MLS Grid has successfully worked with data from connectMLS, Matrix, Paragon, Realtracs MLS, and Flexmls systems. More information is available at MLSGrid.com.





About OneKey® MLS

OneKey® MLS serves 46,500 subscribers in portions of New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley. It was formed in 2020 with the merger of the Hudson Gateway MLS and MLS Long Island. The MLS is based in Farmingdale, N.Y., and operates on a pledge to provide subscribers with better coverage, better data and the best tools for their businesses. Learn more about OneKey® MLS at onekeymlsny.com.