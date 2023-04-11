HII is Awarded Contract Modification for Columbia-Class Ballistic Missile Submarines

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Newport News Shipbuilding division has been awarded a $567.6 million subcontract modification from General Dynamics Electric Boat to provide long-lead-time material and advance construction activities for Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines.



HII is currently under contract for construction of submarine modules for Build I, the first two submarines in the class: District of Columbia (SSBN 826) and Wisconsin (SSBN 827). The advance procurement funds from this subcontract modification, awarded April 4, will allow NNS to purchase major components and commodity material and to begin advance construction on Build II, the next five submarines in the class.

“This contract modification underscores the critical manufacturing work our shipbuilders do for the U.S. Navy, as major contributors to the Columbia-class,” said Brandi Smith, NNS vice president for Columbia-class construction. “When delivered to the fleet, these submarines and their crews will protect peace and freedom around the world, in service of the nation. Our shipbuilders understand the responsibility, commitment and discipline required of them each day, and take great pride in supporting this mission.”





The Navy has designated the Columbia class its top acquisition priority. Ultimately, the Columbia class will replace the fleet of Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines, and take over the role of the nation’s sea-based strategic deterrent, providing the most survivable leg of the nation’s strategic triad.

NNS is a major shipbuilding partner in the Columbia-class program, constructing and delivering six module sections per submarine under contract to General Dynamics Electric Boat.

