The global industrial air quality monitoring system market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% during 2022-2028

The air quality monitoring system facilitates the analysis of long-term trends of poor air quality and dust concentration in the construction site. It helps managers or site officials t- plan mitigative strategies based on the air quality condition. The construction industry refers t- the industrial branch of manufacturing and trade related t- repairing, building, renovating, managing, and maintaining infrastructures. According t- Oxford Economics, the global construction industry market is expected t- reach USD 8 trillion by 2030. The construction volume is expected t- be 85% worldwide, with three countries, China, the US, and India, leading the global market, accounting for approximately 57% of the global growth. China, the world’s largest construction market, is expected t- grow only marginally by 2030. The construction market in India is expected t- grow twice as fast as China by 2030, as the urban population in India is expected t- grow by 165 million.



Rise of Petrochemical Industries Aggravate the Demand for Air Quality Monitor Systems



Petrochemicals are quickly becoming the largest driver of global oil demand. The need for petrochemicals is attributed t- a rise in the demand for downstream products from various end-use industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, and construction, which is a significant factor driving the market. Petrochemical is an essential component for many industrial processes; therefore, it forms the backbone of the commercial and industrial economy. Certain products derived from petrochemicals include industrial oil, tires, detergents, and plastics. Basic plastic derivatives from the product act as a construction or building block in consumer goods manufacturing. However, carbon dioxide, sulfur and nitrogen oxides, ammonia, acid mist, and fluorine compounds gas emissions are produced from petrochemical production or during the refining processes in the industry. This could be the major drawback for the degradation of air quality by releasing several pollutants like Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) int- the surrounding atmosphere, which causes cancer and other harmful diseases. Therefore with air quality monitoring systems, industries can detect the presence of toxic levels in the air and monitor air quality t- take intelligent actions t- improve the quality of air for industrial workers. Hence the growing number of petrochemical industry sites is projected t- boost the industrial air quality monitoring system market.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS



Slow Application of Air Pollution Control Reforms Worldwide



The sluggish implementation of air pollution standard rules is one of the major issues related t- the market for air quality monitoring systems. Several growing countries (including China and India) have been accused of being reluctant t- enact severe environmental pollution monitoring standards over the last decade. The 2021 World Air Quality Report was released by the Swiss air quality technology company IQAir. It measured the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in the air in 6,475 cities in 117 countries with the help of using a network of thousands of monitoring stations. It found that in 2021, out of 15 highly polluted cities in Central and South Asia, 11 were in India. Industrial facilities must stand by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations regarding abatement mechanisms and emission pollution.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE



The indoor air quality monitor system dominated the product type segment in the global industrial air quality monitoring system market and was valued at USD 1.00 billion in 2022. According t- the Europe Environment Agency, in 2020, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Germany contributed around 41% of indoor air pollution in the industrial sectors in the region. The impact of air pollutants on industrial workers is more due t- the increased concentration level of pollutant contaminants. The indoor AQM system thus helps industrialists t- build a healthier working environment t- maintain the AQI under control. By comparing the real-time air quality data with ideal conditions, industries can facilitate adequate ventilation, control the production of pollutants in the facility, and keep temperature & humidity levels within a comfortable range. Therefore the rising pollution level helps t- increase the market growth for the industrial indoor air quality monitoring system in the forecast period.



Segmentation by Product Type



• Indoor Air Quality Monitor system

- Portable

- Fixed

• Outdoor Air Quality Monitor system

- Portable

- Fixed

- Dust & Particulate Matter Monitors

- AQM Station



INSIGHTS BY CHEMICAL AIR POLLUTANT



Carbon Dioxide (Co2) air monitor systems are mostly used in medium commercial, large commercial, and industrial spaces. The rising CO2 level in the industrial sector is the major factor driving this product’s industrial air quality monitoring system market growth. The Carbon Dioxide air monitor industry in the global industrial air quality monitoring system market was valued at USD 813.33 million in 2022 and dominated the chemical air pollutant segment. The segment held the highest market share of 45.31% in 2022.



Segmentation by Chemical Air Pollutant



• Carbon Dioxides

• Sulfur Oxides

• Nitrogen Oxides

• Volatile Organic Compounds

• Others



INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The petrochemical industry dominated the global industrial air quality monitoring system market in 2022, accounting for approximately 33.20% of the end-user segment. The demand for petrochemicals is assigned t- an increase in the demand for downstream commodities from various end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and pharmaceuticals, which is a major factor that propels the market. Petrochemical is an essential component for many industrial activities and hence forms the backbone of an industrial market. Some industrial goods derived from petrochemicals include industrial oil, plastics tires, and detergents.



Segmentation by End User



• Petrochemical Industry

• Power Generator Plants

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Food & Beverage Industry

• Mining Industry

• Other Industries



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

APAC dominated the global industrial air quality monitoring system market in 2022 and is expected t- witness a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period. The growth is buoyed by spiking demand from rising industrial plants such as the petrochemical power generator industry and others in the region. The major economies in APAC, including China, India, and Japan, are witnessing increasing industrial construction activities due t- an increasing number of companies in various sectors setting up their plants in distinct countries t- capture the target and potential growth.



Segmentation by Geography



• APAC

- China

- Japan

- India

- Australia

• Europe

- Germany

- UK

- France

- Italy

- Russia

• North America

- US

- Canada

• Latin America

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- UAE



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The industrial air quality monitoring system market is highly competitive, with the presence of a large number of public and private companies. These vendors typically compete on a key range of product design, reliability, quality, support services, and price. The rapid technological advancements adversely impact the market vendors as consumers anticipate the continuous innovations and upgrades of products. The present scenari- drives vendors t- refine and alter their unique value proposition t- achieve a strong market presence.



Key Company Profiles



• Therm- Fisher Scientific Inc

• Emerson Electric Co.

• HORIBA, Ltd.

• Siemens AG

• Teledyne Technologies



Other Prominent Vendors



• Aeroqual

• Aldes

• Bosch Sensortec

• CIAT

• Daikin

• Honeywell

• 3M Company

• Systemair

• Johnson Controls

• VTS Group

• Samsung

• Panasonic

• PerkinElmer, Inc

• Swegon

• Hitachi

• Vent-Axia

• Lennox

• TSI Incorporated

• Trox

• Oizom

• Camfil



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the industrial air quality monitoring system market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global industrial air quality monitoring system market?

3. Wh- are the key players in the global industrial air quality monitoring system market?

4. What are the significant trends impacting the industrial air quality monitoring system market?

5. Which region holds the largest global industrial air quality monitoring system market share?

