The global home fragrance market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.54% during 2022 to 2028

• Eco-friendly packaging for home fragrance products with nature-friendly and organic components, such as corrugated hemp boxes and jute bags, will support the growth of sustainable packaging for home fragrance products.

• Aromatherapy helps in easing stress, depression, and anxiety and boosts the feeling of relaxation, and improves sleep.



MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES



Rising Preference For Personalized Scented Candles



Nowadays, candles have become household accessories t- have in the home. The candle industry has experienced a big boom in the past few years. The personalization of candles is becoming more popular, and people are looking for personal stamps on a product with the freedom t- design and customize products according t- their preferences. People looking t- customize candles with their own aromatic choices have been creating opportunities for home fragrance market players t- offer new products t- consumers.



Shift In Focus Toward Sustainability



Modern consumers are highly concerned about environmental maintenance, which makes them adopt sustainable choices. Therefore, eco-friendly home fragrance packaging boxes have more preference over the rest of the products in the competition. Also, sustainable packaging will be aided by eco-friendly packaging for home fragrance products made of natural and organic materials, such as jute bags and corrugated hemp boxes.



Rising Penetration Of E-Commerce Channels



E-commerce sales have steadily risen for years, and the increase in internet penetration has supported the growth worldwide. Due t- the rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles in several regions, the demand for home fragrances has significantly increased. E-commerce platforms such as Amazon, eBay, and Shopify are gaining huge traction among consumers for purchasing home fragrances such as luxury candles, reed diffusers, room fresheners, etc. E-commerce retailers market artistically designed home fragrances, especially candles with elaborate shapes and sculptural crafting. This has created a spike in consumer interest in purchasing home fragrances and boosted the global industry.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS



Potential Health Risks



Several fragrances can lead t- health problems. According t- Healthdirect, around one in three people report health problems when exposed t- fragrance products. These health problems can include headaches, asthma attacks, hay fever, nausea, migraine, seizures, breathing problems, rashes, congestion, and dizziness. Inhaling essential oils that are diffused is generally safe for most people. Some people might react t- the fumes and get an asthma attack. In addition, essential oils can cause severe lung infections, known as pneumonitis, for some people. Therefore, such factors with the potential for health risks are anticipated t- hinder the growth of the home fragrance market during the forecast period.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The candle market dominated the global home fragrance market, accounting for over 37% share in 2022. Mostly, a scented candle comprises a combination of natural and synthetic fragrances. The fragrance material might be derived from essential oils or synthetic aroma chemicals. Before, candles were necessary; now, they are used as a luxury t- enhance homes. Initially, they were very simple in design and used t- light the night, although now they work t- offer scent and decorative aspects. Scented candles are popular and bring fresh, new scents t- the consumer. The segment is anticipated t- generate additional revenue of USD 1.24 billion during the forecast period and is growing at an absolute rate of 36.43% by 2028.



Segmentation by Product



• Candles

• Room Sprays

• Reed Diffusers

• Essential Oils & Wax Melts

• Incense Sticks & Cones

• Others



INSIGHTS BY FORM



The liquid form segment held the largest global home fragrance market share in 2022. Liquid home fragrance product includes essential oils, room sprays, etc. They are a mixture of aroma compounds, fixatives, and solvents in liquid form. Further, essential oils are concentrated hydrophobic liquids containing volatile chemical compounds from plants, i.e., easily evaporated at normal temperatures. The segment is anticipated t- generate additional revenue of USD 1.5 billion during the forecast period.



Segmentation by Form



• Liquid

• Semi-Solid

• Solid



INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The supermarkets & hypermarkets distribution channel dominated the global home fragrance market and was valued at over USD 4 billion in 2022. The segment includes home fragrance products such as scented candles, reed diffusers, room sprays, incense sticks & cones, etc., in supermarkets & hypermarkets, which are primarily self-serving shops offering a wide variety of food and other household products. Most major players have started offering a broad range of home fragrance products through supermarkets and hypermarkets. The distribution methods are the key influencers in determining the sales and industry share of the brands in the global home fragrance market. Home fragrance product distribution is highly significant and requires research t- understand the most effective and safe channel. Major retail channels like Walmart, Costco, Walgreens, Sainsbury’s, and Morrisons are major sources of sales for home fragrance products in western countries.



Segmentation by Distribution Channel



• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America dominated the global home fragrance market in 2022, valued at over USD 3 billion. The rising preference of consumers towards sustainable and natural products, increasing disposable income, and growing prevalence of lifestyle well-being are the factors supporting the demand for home fragrance products in the region. Furthermore, the U.S. and Canada are the major industries in the region. The most popular types of candles are container and jar candles with American consumers. Consumers are progressively purchasing candles as a focal point for their home décor and aromatherapy, such as stress reduction and relaxation.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

- US

- Canada

• Europe

- Germany

- UK

- France

- Italy

- Spain

• APAC

- China

- India

- Japan

- Australia

- South Korea

• Latin America

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

- GCC

- South Africa



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global home fragrance market is highly fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation is expected t- accelerate during the forecast period. There is a significant number of global and domestic vendors across the geographies. While large organizations with a considerable budget have pricing, flexibility in approach, and the ability t- customize solutions as their top criteria, smaller organizations d- not emphasize reporting as much. Further, pricing is the top criterion, while expertise and testimonials are at the bottom. Vendors compete in terms of brand value, customization ability, price, skilled workforce, and technological capability.



Key Company Profiles



• Procter & Gamble

• S.C. Johnson & Son

• Godrej Consumer Products

• Reckitt Benckiser Group

• Newell Brands



Other Prominent Vendors



• Henkel

• Faultless Brands

• Beaumont Products

• ILLUME

• GALA GROUP

• Voluspa

• Seda France’s

• NEST

• The Estée Lauder Companies

• Bougie et Senteur

• Circle E Candles

• Esteban

• Broken Top Brands

• Bridgewater Candle Company

• The Copenhagen Company

• Pure Source India

• Asian Aura

• Odonil

• ScentAir

• P.F. Candle Company



