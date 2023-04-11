The global grout cleaning equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.43% during 2022 to 2028

New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Grout Cleaning Equipment Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06446251/?utm_source=GNW



The world population is projected t- increase t- over 8 billion by 2022, and World Bank estimates that about 75% of the population will be living in urban areas by 2030 globally. The construction sector is propelled by shifting consumer preference from rural t- urban areas and boosting the demand for residential units. Furthermore, each residential unit would require flooring as it is an integral part of a house; thereby, frequent maintenance activities would have t- be carried out. The commercial construction sector is als- growing as the number of people in urban areas increases the requirement for sports and leisure, transport, hospitals, and school buildings. All these would require proper maintenance and cleaning activities. Such factors are anticipated t- support the growth of the grout cleaning equipment market during the forecasted period.



Growing Demand For Green Cleaning Solutions



Due t- the adverse effects of chemicals on the environment and health, consumers are shifting towards green cleaning solutions that d- not harm the environment and human health. Chemicals such as ammonia, hydrochloric acid, and bleach are widely used in cleaning services; however, these chemicals being harmful in their properties, need t- be disposed of carefully. They could lead t- skin irritation and corrosion of various surfaces and can be deposited int- water sources, becoming environmental hazards. Hence increasing awareness regarding the effects of such chemicals boosts green cleaning solutions in the grout cleaning equipment industry during the forecasted period.



Increased Awareness Towards Hygiene



The covid-19 has increased the awareness of hygiene and its importance globally. The UK als- has regulated different regulations t- maintain appropriate hygiene and cleanliness. In the UK, all employers, regardless of the organization’s size, have a statutory duty t- ensure the safety, health, and welfare of their employees and other people wh- will visit their place; this is set under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974. The Health and Safety at Work Regulations 1999 requires all employers t- carry out a “suitable and sufficient” assessment of the hazards t- health and safety. Other countries across the globe have als- stipulated regulations that must be followed t- ensure good hygiene practices. Such factors are projected t- propel the grout cleaning equipment market growth.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



INSIGHTS BY POWER SOURCE



Cordless equipment is increasingly gaining momentum in the global grout cleaning equipment market as they are easier t- handle than corded equipment. These grout cleaners have the advantage of being able t- operate hassle-free and are not restricted in movement due t- the cord. Most cordless grout cleaners use lithium-ion batteries, which have features such as being lightweight (compared t- nickel-cadmium batteries), having more power, and having longer operational capabilities. Lithium-ion batteries are widely used today; hence, they are available abundantly anywhere. Since many companies manufacture them, it will be cheaper t- get them as well, thereby reducing the overall machine’s cost. Therefore, the factors mentioned have helped the cordless equipment segment dominate the grout cleaning equipment industry during the forecasted period.



Segmentation by Power Source



• Electric-Cordless

• Electric-Corded



INSIGHTS BY TECHNOLOGY USED



The water-based technology held the larger share of the global grout cleaning equipment market in 2022. There are many advantages t- using water when it comes t- cleaning. With the improvements in sciences, multiple chemicals mixed with water are used across all the sectors, such as residential, commercial, and professional cleaning services, t- perform the cleaning duties. Water is more efficient in indoor environments, especially in the residential segment. It als- has its application in the outdoor segment, but it is restricted as outdoor flooring has tougher stains. Such reasons are propelling the growth of the water-based grout cleaning equipment industry.



Segmentation by Technology



• Water

• Steam



INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



The indoor application mainly accounts for the grout cleaning process inside a residential properties of spaces such as offices, airports, and hospitals, among many others. There is not much difference in the equipment used for these places; however, different methods and some specific grout cleaning equipment are available for outdoor and indoor cleaning services. The devices are mainly differentiated based on their effectiveness, power, method, and mode of operation. The indoor grout cleaning equipment market is growing due t- the increasing demand for residential units and families’ disposable income. Post covid-19 pandemic, increasing attention is given t- hygiene and cleanliness across all family homes has als- supported the segmental growth.



Segmentation by Application



• Indoor

• Outdoor



INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The global grout cleaning equipment market by end-user is classified int- residential, commercial, and professional. Professional cleaning accounted for the majority share of the global market in 2022. Many manufacturers, such as Tile Eze and Dewalt, among many others, offer a wide range of grout cleaning equipment t- cater t- the needs of the professional cleaning market. Manufacturers als- consider professionals from the cleaning industry t- help improve the efficiency and cost of their equipment. Further, the residential grout cleaning equipment market is witnessing growth because of the increase in two-income households across the globe. This has caused family members t- have less time t- clean and care for the house. Moreover, outsourcing daily chores has positively impacted the professional cleaning services industry.



Segmentation by End-User



• Professional

• Commercial

• Residential



INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Due t- the high internet penetration, the online segment is projected t- witness the highest CAGR in the global grout cleaning equipment market by the distribution channel segment. Factor like enabling customers t- view numerous products at the click of a button has supported the segment’s growth. It als- allows customers t- choose various products based on price, useability, and company. With the high acceptance of technology and globalization across the globe, the availability of the internet globally is enabling prominent vendors in the grout cleaning equipment industry t- promote and sell their products via the online distribution channel.



Segmentation by Distribution Channel



• Offline

• Online



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America has the highest global grout cleaning equipment market share of approximately 37% as the region is one of the most developed globally and is als- witnessing rapid growth in many sectors, such as the residential and commercial sectors. The demand for grout cleaning equipment has positively driven many construction activities in the pipeline, which have a huge infrastructure that requires proper maintenance and cleanliness activities t- be carried out regularly.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

- US

- Canada

• Europe

- Germany

- UK

- France

- Italy

- Spain

• APAC

- China

- Japan

- India

- Australia

• Latin America

- Brazil

- Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Saudi Africa



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The grout cleaning equipment market is highly segmented as multiple players are present. The industry als- consists of a few industries specific manufacturers. These players have continuously focused on innovation and product differentiation techniques and rely on these factors t- capture higher industry shares. Moreover, t- achieve their financial goals, the companies have been investing in R&D and have introduced numerous new products with varied capabilities t- ensure that all market needs are satisfied. The companies have als- intensified their after-sales service capabilities, which are expected t- exacerbate the competition in this market t- new heights.



Key Company Profiles



• Einhell Group

• Stanley Black & Decker

• Husqvarna Ab

• Karcher Group



Other Prominent Vendors



• Perg- equipment manufacturing GmbH

• Tennant

• Grout Groovy

• Prolux Cleaners

• Square Scrub

• Vapamore

• Dremel

• Daimer Industries Inc.

• TILE EZE INC.

• John Don LLC

• EDIC

• Tornad- Industries



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. How big is the grout cleaning equipment market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global grout cleaning equipment market?

3. Which region dominates the global grout cleaning equipment market share?

4. What are the significant trends in the grout cleaning equipment market?

5. Wh- are the key players in the global grout cleaning equipment market?

