The global nanofiltration membrane market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% from 2022 to 2028

New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nanofiltration Membranes Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190263/?utm_source=GNW



• Choosing naturally derived raw material sources helps ensure sustainability and minimize using non-renewable petrochemical-based materials.

• Manufacturers looking for increasing whey concentration before transportation would typically employ membrane as a cost-effective separation process.



MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES



Advancement in Filtration Technology



Nanofiltration (NF) is a pioneering filtration technology that might be deemed a true paradigm shift in membrane science. NF technology can be employed for a broad range of applications owing t- its distinctive properties t- focus on major global concerns in a sustainable and green method. Notwithstanding several technological advancements and accomplishments, wastewater treatment remains a fundamental global concern. NF membrane is one of the most successful procedures for eliminating heavy metals from wastewater due t- its adaptable design, efficient operation, and low cost.



Rapid Urbanization



The growth of the nanofiltration membrane market is expected t- accelerate due t- rapid urbanization and industrialization across developing economies such as India and China and a surge in demand for water for domestic and industrial purposes and access t- fresh and clean water. Urbanization refers t- the increase in the population percentage in urban areas. Over 50% of the global population lives in urban areas, generating over 80% of the gross domestic product (GDP). With the rapid development of the economy & acceleration of urbanization and industrialization, the concern about water pollution has increased. The rising population in cities has a strong impact on water quality. Moreover, the growing number of industries that release emissions is als- anticipated t- generate greater opportunities for NF membranes for water treatment. Thus, with the increase in urbanization and growing consumer awareness, the demand for NF membranes will grow during the projected period.



Low Energy Consumption



NF membrane technology has replaced R- membrane technology in several applications due t- lower energy consumption and high flux rates. The lower the pressure required, the lower the energy consumption. NF has exchanged reverse osmosis (RO) membranes in numerous applications owing t- lower energy consumption and higher flux rates. In addition, NF membranes are mostly used t- soften and disinfect water.

Hence, low energy consumption surges the demand for nanofiltration membranes in the wastewater treatment and water purification sector.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS



Fouling in Nanofiltration Membrane



Nanofiltration is a process between R- and ultrafiltration (UF) that discards molecules sized in the order of one nanometer. The use of the membrane process is restricted by fouling, which discloses itself as a reduction in flux with the time of operation. Hence, fouling is one of the most significant reasons for the minimal acceptance of nanofiltration and other membrane processes in large-scale processing. The fouling perseveres and remains a key area for improvement in the quality of the membrane, which has hindered the nanofiltration membrane market growth.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



INSIGHTS BY TYPE



The polymeric type accounted for the largest global nanofiltration membrane market share in 2022. Polymeric membranes, als- known as organic membranes, are nonporous polymeric materials. It comprises a family of liquid separation technologies that is industry-leading in performance and effectiveness. These membranes are commonly acknowledged in four key categories, grounded on characteristics, performance, and specific separation attributes. The polymers used in the nanofiltration membrane category production are cautiously selected t- ensure optimum performance in a selected environment.



Segmentation by Type



• Polymeric

• Inorganic

• Hybrid



INSIGHTS BY MEMBRANE TYPE



The global nanofiltration membrane market by membrane type is classified as tubular membrane, flat sheet membrane, spiral-wound membrane, and hollow-fiber membrane. In 2022, the tubular membrane segment dominated the membrane segment, accounting for a revenue share of over 33%. Tubular-shaped membranes are not self-sufficient membranes. These membranes are located on the inside of a tube and are made of a distinct kind of material. The material is the supporting layer for the membrane as the position of tubular membranes is inside a tube, and the flow in a tubular membrane is usually inside out. The tubular membranes, however, have low packing density, resulting in high module prices.



Segmentation by Membrane Type



• Tubular Membrane

• Flat Sheet Membrane

• Spiral-Wound Membrane

• Hollow-Fiber Membrane



INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



Based on application, the water & wastewater treatment segment is the largest global nanofiltration membrane market segment. The water & wastewater application segment held the most substantial global nanofiltration membrane market share in 2022. Nanofiltration is an extensively used membrane process for water and wastewater treatment and other applications such as desalination. Features of NF lie between UF and R- and function by both pore-size flow (convective) and the solution-diffusion mechanisms. NF membrane technology has replaced R- membrane technology in several applications due t- lower energy consumption and high flux rates. NF membrane technology is used in various wastewater treatment methods for diverse industrial applications.



Segmentation by Application



• Water & Wastewater Treatment

• Food & Beverage

• Pharmaceutical & Biomedical

• Chemicals & Petrochemicals

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America dominated the global nanofiltration membrane market, accounting for over 32% global share in 2022. In North America, nanofiltration membranes are broadly used in industrial and municipal water treatment processes. The treated water is generally used for irrigation and domestic purposes, such as in toilets and for a car wash, helping minimize pure water scarcity. Therefore, factors like this are expected t- increase the demand for nanofiltration membranes significantly. In addition, the industrial sector’s increased demand for nanofiltration membranes is further expected t- accelerate the regional market.



• North America

- US

- Canada

• Europe

- Germany

- UK

- France

- Italy

- Russia

• APAC

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

• Middle East & Africa

- GCC

- South Africa

• Latin America

- Brazil

- Mexico



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global nanofiltration membrane market is partially fragmented, with many small and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a marginal market share. Prominent players with a dominant presence in the global nanofiltration membrane market include Alfa Laval, Koch Separation Solutions, Applied Membranes, Nitt- Denk- Corporation, and Toray Industries. Major vendors are adopting innovative technologies t- retain their industry position. The market has witnessed several acquisitions over the last few years, strengthening companies’ ability t- offer multiple technologies and comprehensive solutions.



Key Company Profiles



• Alfa Laval

• Nitt- Denk- Corporation

• Toray Industries

• Koch Separation Solutions

• Applied Membranes



Other Prominent Vendors



• Pall Corporation (Danaher)

• SUNUP

• DuPont

• Synder Filtration

• NX Filtration

• RisingSun Membrane Technology

• SUEZ

• Novasep

• Inopor

• GEA

• SPX FLOW

• MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions

• MEMBRANIUM

• AXEON Water Technologies

• Hunan Keensen Technology

• Osmotech Membranes

• VONTRON MEMBRANE TECHNOLOGY

• SnowPure

• Cerahelix

• Pure Aqua



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. How big is the nanofiltration membrane market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global nanofiltration membrane market?

3. Which region dominates the global nanofiltration membrane market share?

4. What are the significant trends in the nanofiltration membrane market?

5. Wh- are the key players in the global nanofiltration membrane market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190263/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________