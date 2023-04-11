Axcient Featured in 2023 CRN Storage 100 List

DENVER, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced the company has been named to the CRN Storage 100 List in the Data Protection category. The Storage 100 recognizes industry-leading storage vendors that provide transformative, channel-friendly products and services.



“Axcient is focused on delivering the technology, partner program, and support that enables Managed Service Providers to Protect Everything™ for their clients,” said Andrew Wittman, Chief Marketing Officer at Axcient. “The risks of data loss and downtime are greater than ever, and Axcient continues to innovate with backup and disaster recovery solutions that enable faster recovery from incidents like ransomware with less management overhead.”

CRN editors have selected the companies chosen for this year’s Storage 100 list for their perseverance in pushing the boundaries of innovation through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships.

The Storage 100 list is a valuable resource for solution providers looking for vendors to support them in a complex storage market with industry-leading portfolios in data protection, management and resilience, software-defined storage, and storage components. This year’s list represents the industry leaders in storage technology that can be used for on-premises or cloud deployments.

“CRN’s 2023 Storage 100 list recognizes the leading vendors that are delivering transformative advancements in storage technology and bringing modern solutions to customers and solution providers that are built for the future,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO at The Channel Company. “We are honored to recognize their contributions as the leading players in storage technology for 2023.”

The CRN Storage 100 list will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/storage100.

Learn more about Axcient at www.axcient.com.

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

