Bridges Global Market Report 2023

The global bridges market will grow from $110.11 billion in 2022 to $118.67 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The bridges market is expected to grow from $155.32 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.0%.



The bridges market includes revenues earned by entities by construction of cantilever bridge, cable-stayed bridge and tied-arch bridge.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Bridges refer to the construction of a structure over a physical obstacle such as water bodies, valleys, and roads, to provide crossing over that obstacle. The common materials used in the construction of bridges include structural steel, reinforced concrete, pre-stressed concrete, or post-tensioned concrete, depending on the structural behavior of the bridge.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the Bridges market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the Bridges market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of Bridges include beam bridge, truss bridge, arch bridge, suspension bridge, and cable-stayed bridge.The beam bridge consists of the sales of beam Bridges by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refers to horizontal structure that rests on two-end supports, and carries traffic by acting as a beam.



The beam possesses the strength to bear the dynamic and static loads acted on it.The materials used in Bridges include steel, concrete and composite material.



The applications of Bridges include roads and highways and railways.



An increase in infrastructure developments across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the Bridges market.Infrastructure refers to physical and organizational structures and facilities that are needed for the operations of enterprises and society.



This infrastructure consists of constructions such as buildings, roads, power supplies, and bridges and helps to promote the long-term viability of households and businesses.Bridges come under hard infrastructure which makes up the physical systems that help to manage growing traffic.



For instance, in February 2021, according to Financial express-news, according to the study published by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), FDI investments in construction and development infrastructure were $17.22 billion in 2020, which is expected to increase to $1.4 trillion by end of 2023. Thus, the increase in investments in the development of infrastructure will support the growth of Bridges going forward.



Introducing new technologies in construction is shaping the Bridges market.Major companies operating in the Bridges market are focused on implementing new technologies in Bridges, to build bridges better and faster and contribute to longer bridge life.



New Technologies like road-rail cable-stayed are used in the construction of new bridges especially bridges constructed on rivers.Further, advanced technologies such as robots, virtual reality and augmented reality technologies are being used to construct bridges at reduced operational cost and reduce the lead time of the projects.



For instance, the new under-construction arch steel bridge in Bangladesh is constructed with advanced technology in bridge maintenance and management to improve the structural performance of the bridges.



In September 2020, Southland Holding is a US-based construction company acquired by American Bridge Company for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, American Bridge Company will become part of Southland Holding and operates under Southland Holding.



This acquisition helps Southland Holdings’ to diversify its business in the construction of tunneling, facilities and pipelines, heavy highway, bridge, and marine construction. American Bridge Company is a US-based company that constructs buildings roads and bridges.



The countries covered in the Bridges market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The Bridges market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides Bridges market statistics, including Bridges industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a Bridges market share, detailed Bridges market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the Bridges industry.

