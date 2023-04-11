Enhanced DACK platform streamlines short-term property rental ahead of busy summer season

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DACK, an innovative lodging technology company, has enhanced its digital solution for short-term rental property owners and managers in anticipation of the busy summer season. Easier to integrate into existing systems than previous versions, the platform brings greater guest satisfaction, improved operational efficiency and additional “upsell” opportunities for revenue generation.

“At DACK, we understand that the closer summer travel season gets, the more pressure and nerves kick in for property managers. From streamlining booking and coordinating with cleaning, maintenance and service teams to enhancing how operators interact with guests, our state-of-the-art platform truly optimizes the guest experience — right on time for summer travel season,” said Thomas Schaper, head of product at DACK. “With the industry’s most engaging guest application, busy property management companies can generate added revenue through add-on products and services — directly in the DACK app. DACK offers a tremendous amount of benefits to operators in their busy season, with very little work. With DACK, you can sign up today and go live tomorrow. With 2023 expected to be the biggest travel season since the pandemic, we look forward to our platform’s continued positive impact on how people travel and stay in short-term rental properties.”

With nearly two-thirds of Americans planning to spend more on travel this year, the DACK platform offers property management companies a unique solution to maximize booking revenue in anticipation of the busiest time of year for the short-term property rental market. In fact, research reveals the summer months are typically the peak season for short-term rental occupancy in many popular vacation destinations, with top summer-oriented areas seeing occupancy rates as high as 90% during June, July and August. On average, DACK operators leveraging the solution see a 17% lift to their bottom line thanks to the platform’s following features:

Stay enhancements and upsells: The DACK platform streamlines offering optional extras, such as early check-in and pet fees, or fun upgrades like private chefs and welcome baskets.

Mobile-first property guide: The completely digital property guide lets guests view important property details and access information, use one-touch Wi-Fi, add friends and more.

Reliable access and smart locks: Integrating with virtually any smart lock or cloud provider on the market, the DACK access management system ensures guests access accommodations without lockouts.

Unique local recommendations: Connect guests with the local community through DACK’s curated list of local recommendations to unlock a more enjoyable, personalized experience.

Secure guest verification technology: DACK’s secure platform provides peace of mind via a "virtual front desk for management staff” that offers safety to property managers, renters and neighbors.

In-app guest messaging and insights: The unique DACK messaging system and flexible survey portal enable direct communication with guests before, during and after their stay.

Easy to use and integrate into existing property management systems, the intuitive DACK application is more engaging than leading branded guest experience apps, according to data from Apptopia. DACK can boost revenue for operators without increasing the strain on staff by offering guests solutions and services without the need for them to call the operator. The solution is used by well-known short-term rental operators like Stay Poppy, Beckon Homes, Yonder Luxury Rentals and thousands of other short-term rental and hotel properties nationwide.

About DACK

DACK, Inc. is a revolutionary guest technology startup enabling property management companies to provide guests with an all-in-one digital stay experience. Through DACK’s software-as-a-service platform, operators can provide their guests with digital access, contactless check-in and checkout, intuitive property guides, one-touch Wi-Fi, local recommendations, customizable upsells and more. Since its product launch in 2020, DACK has grown rapidly and is now used at thousands of properties across multiple lodging verticals. For more information about how DACK enhances guest management or to book a demonstration of its digital guest experience platform, please visit dackinc.com.

