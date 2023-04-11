Icelandair: Traffic Data March 2023

In March 2023, Icelandair‘s passengers were 255 thousand, compared to 184 thousand in March last year, which is a 38% increase. Capacity in March was 27% higher than last year. March was a record month in terms of ticket sales.

Passengers on international flights were 230 thousand, compared to 161 thousand in March 2022, an increase of 43%. Passengers to Iceland were 118 thousand and 45 thousand from Iceland. Via passengers were around 67 thousand. On-time performance on international flights was 82%. The load factor on international flights was 81.8%, an increase of 8.2 ppt year-on-year. The load factor was especially high on flights to and from North America, 86.7%. This is a record load factor for North America flights in March.

Passengers on domestic flights were around 25 thousand, compared to 23 thousand in March 2022. On time performance was 90%. Load factor on domestic flights was 76.3%.

Sold block hours in the leasing operation increased by 20%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers increased by 20% compared to March last year, due to increased capacity with the introduction of a Boeing 767 widebody into the cargo fleet at the end of last year.





Route Network Mar 23 Mar 22 CHG (%) YTD 23 YTD 22 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 254,529 183,968 38% 664,288 421,978 57% Load Factor 81.7% 73.7% 8.1 ppt 77.8% 67.2% 10.6 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 867.3 683.7 27% 2,354.5 1,703.6 38% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 708.9 503.7 41% 1,830.8 1,144.3 60% INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS Mar 23 Mar 22 CHG (%) YTD 23 YTD 22 CHG (%) To market (passengers) 118,162 91,563 29% 288,122 203,051 42% From market (passengers) 44,901 34,474 30% 137,111 86,089 59% Via market (passengers) 66,737 34,944 91% 176,543 82,245 115% Number of Passengers 229,800 160,981 43% 601,776 371,385 62% Load Factor 81.8% 73.6% 8.2 ppt 77.8% 67.0% 10.7 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 858.1 676.0 27% 2,330.8 1,685.7 38% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 701.9 497.3 41% 1,812.9 1,130.0 60% Stage length (KM) 2,988 3,065 -3% 2,960 3,047 -3% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 82.0% 74.2% 7.8 ppt 77.0% 71.8% 5.2 ppt DOMESTIC FLIGHTS Mar 23 Mar 22 CHG (%) YTD 23 YTD 22 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 24,729 22,987 8% 62,512 50,593 24% Load Factor 76.3% 82.9% -6.7 ppt 75.8% 79.4% -3.6 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 9.3 7.7 20% 23.7 18.0 32% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 90% 65% 25.0 ppt 84% 60% 24.0 ppt Cargo & Leasing Mar 23 Mar 22 CHG (%) YTD 23 YTD 22 CHG (%) Sold Block Hours - Leasing 1,392 1,162 20% 3,732 3,644 2% Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 15,550 12,950 20% 43,233 33,739 28% CO2 EMISSIONS Mar 23 Mar 22 CHG (%) YTD 23 YTD 22 CHG (%) Total CO2 emissions tonnes 64,442 52,400 23% 175,723 133,247 32% CO2 emissions per OTK 0.76 0.83 -9% 0.79 0.91 -13%





