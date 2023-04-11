New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Perishable Prepared Food Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06446313/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the Perishable Prepared Food market include AdvancePierre Foods, Ready Pac, Reser`s Fine Foods, Taylor Fresh Foods, and Bakkavör Group.



The global perishable prepared food market will grow from $110.28 billion in 2022 to $120.5 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The perishable prepared food market is expected to grow from $165 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2%.



The Perishable Prepared Food market includes revenues earned by entities by protecting nutrients and getting rid of bad bacteria in salads, sandwiches, and prepared meals.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Perishable Prepared Food refers to the procedure of producing perishable prepared food including peeled or cut fruits and vegetables, processed food, and prepared meals. Perishable prepared food refers to those foods that are likely to spoil, decay, or become unsafe to consume if not refrigerated or frozen at low temperatures.



Asia-pacific was the largest region in the Perishable Prepared Food market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of Perishable Prepared Food are peeled or cut vegetables fruits and vegetables, processed food, prepared meals, and other Perishable Prepared Food.Peeled or cut fruits and vegetables refer to the fruits and vegetables that are peeled and cut for the easy usage of an individual.



These are distributed online and offline and are used in various applications such as confectionery and bakery, jams and preserves, fruit-based beverages, dairy, and others.



The growth in the Perishable Prepared Food market is due to emerging market growth, an increase in disposable income, and improved earning capacity.An increase in disposable income is expected to propel the growth of the Perishable Prepared Food market going forward.



Disposable income refers to the amount of money left to spend and save after income tax has been deducted.Because the increase in disposable income increases the purchasing power of the consumer, which changed the eating habits of the consumer and increased the demand for perishable prepared food.



For instance, according to trading economies, a US-based company provides information about economic indicators, exchange rates, and stock market indexes. Disposable Personal Income in India increased the US $ 3017266.44INR Million in 2021 which is US $ 2525496.31 Million in 2020. Therefore, an increase in disposable income is driving the growth of the Perishable Prepared Food market.



New technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the Perishable Prepared Food market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing new packaging technologies such as Cascades Fresh to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, Cascades, a Canada-based perishable goods packaging company launched Cascades Fresh, which is eco-friendly recycling, hygiene, and packaging solution, this is specifically designed for producers, packers, and retailers, which helps to store perishable prepared food for a long time.



In December 2021, Mama Mancini’s, a US-based company that manufactures specialty pre-prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products acquired T&L Creative Salads, Inc. (“T&L”) and Olive Branch, LLC for a deal amount of $ 14 million. With this acquisition, Mama Mancini’s expands its business all over the US and many parts of the world. Creative Salads, Inc is a US-based company that manufactures premier gourmet food manufacturers’ perishable prepared food. Olive Branch, LLC manufactures gourmet foods and specializes in flavored Extra Virgin Olive Oil.



The countries covered in the Perishable Prepared Food market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The perishable prepared food market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides perishable prepared food market statistics, including perishable prepared food industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a perishable prepared food market share, detailed perishable prepared food market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the perishable prepared food industry. This perishable prepared food market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

