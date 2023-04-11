Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Egger

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Egger, Bernd

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Multitude SE

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20230411105433_69

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-04-06

Venue: XETA

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2863 Unit price: 3.9934 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2863 Volume weighted average price: 3.9934 EUR



