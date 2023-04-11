New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dimension Stones Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06446301/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the dimension stone mining market include Vulcan Materials Company, Martin Marietta Aggregates Inc., Cemex S A B de C V, Carmeuse Lime & Stone Inc., and Rogers Group Inc.



The global dimension stones market will grow from $8.51 billion in 2022 to $9.12 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The dimension stones market is expected to grow from $11.89 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.



The Dimension Stones market includes revenues earned by extracting large blocks of intact stone.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Dimension Stones refers to the process of mining and quarrying dimension stone such as rough blocks or slabs of stone. Dimension stone is a natural rock that is cut into various sizes for use in the construction and monument industries.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the Dimension Stones market in 2021. The regions covered in this Dimension Stones market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of Dimension Stones are marble, granite, limestone, sandstone, and other types.Marble refers to limestone that is more or less crystallized by metamorphism, that ranges from granular to compact in texture, that is capable of taking a high polish, and that is used especially in architecture and sculpture.



The colours used are white, black, yellow, red, and other colours. The mining type includes underground mining, and surface mining.



The growth in the dimension stone mining market is due to increasing demand in the construction and real estate industry.Real estate refers to the land along with any permanent improvements attached to the land, whether natural or man-made including water, trees, minerals, buildings, homes, fences, and bridges.



Dimension stone is one of the most sustainable materials used in construction, cladding, paving and other applications. For instance, in 2022, according to Savills India, an India-based real estate consultancy specializing in services real estate demand for data centres is expected to increase by 15-18 million sq. ft. by 2025. Therefore, the increasing demand in the construction and real estate industry is driving the growth of the Dimension Stones market.



Remote surveying and geological mapping for mines and quarries are increasingly being done using LIDAR and UAV as it offers fast, accurate data to plan mining processes. LIDAR, which stands for light detection and ranging, is a remote sensing method that uses light in the form of a pulsed laser to measure ranges (variable distances), as the major trends witnessed in the global non-residential accommodation market.



The countries covered in the Dimension Stones market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The dimension stones market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides dimension stones market statistics, including dimension stones industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a dimension stones market share, detailed dimension stones market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the dimension stones industry. This dimension stones market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06446301/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________