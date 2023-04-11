New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Woven Fabrics Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323514/?utm_source=GNW





The global non-woven fabrics market is expected to grow from $51.31 billion in 2022 to $54.8 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The non-woven fabrics market is expected to grow to $73.13 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.



The nonwoven fabrics market consists of sales of polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester and viscose.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The nonwoven fabrics refer to a fabric-like material comprised of staple and long fibers that have been chemically, mechanically, thermally, or solvent-bonded together.Nonwoven fabrics are used in the manufacture of disposable and durable clothing, garment linings, shoe linings, interlinings, and synthetic leather fabrics.



They provide specific functions such as absorbency, liquid repellency, resilience, stretch, softness, strength, flame retardancy, washability, cushioning, filtering, sterility, and others.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the non-woven fabrics market in 2022, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the non-woven fabrics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products of non-woven fabrics are polyester, polypropylene, nylon, and other products.Polyester fabric refers to a synthetic woven fabric, known for its durability and low cost of production, generated from petroleum.



The technologies involved in the manufacturing of non-woven fibers include spunbond, wet-laid, dry-laid, and air-laid. The various end-users of non-woven fibers include industrial, hygiene industry, agriculture, and other end-users.



Increased demand for nonwoven in the healthcare industry is expected to drive the growth of the nonwoven fabrics market going forward.Nonwoven refers to fibers held together by bonding or interlocking.



The emergence of low-cost goods for use in cost-conscious institutions has increased the usage of nonwoven fabrics in medical applications such as disposable and reusable surgical gowns, drapes, gloves, and tool wraps are commonly utilized. For instance, according to Edana, a Belgium-based international association serving the nonwovens and related industries, in 2021, nonwovens production in Greater Europe increased in volume by 2.0% to reach 87.6 billion square meters. Therefore, increased demand for nonwoven in healthcare is expected to boost demand for nonwoven fabrics during the forecast period.



The proliferation of new technologies has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the nonwoven fabrics market.Technological advancements have contributed to strong development in most of the textile industry’s product sectors, particularly nonwoven fabrics.



New technologies are expected to reduce production costs, making the commercial production of nonwoven textiles possible.For instance, in 2021, DiloGroup, a Germany-based engineered nonwoven systems manufacturer, offers a unique additive manufacturing process called the 3D-Lofter, that uses a separate sliver feed mechanism that functions similarly to a digital printer.



The sliver is fed into an aerodynamic web-forming unit, which allows additional amounts of fiber to be placed three-dimensionally in specific locations on a flat needlefelt. Nanofiber and high-performance material technologies are gaining traction as substitutes for standard membranes, releasing new possibilities for nonwoven makers.



In October 2021, Glatfelter, a US-based global manufacturer of engineered materials acquired Jacob Holm for approximately $302 million including the extinguishment of Jacob Holm’s existing debt and other adjustments.With this acquisition, Glatfelter intends to increase their scale and diversification into attractive and complementary product categories with high-performing and innovative spun lace nonwoven technologies and advanced plant-based sustainable solutions serving the growing wipes, critical cleaning, healthcare, and hygiene categories.



Jacob Holm is a US-based spunlaced nonwoven fabrics manufacturer.



The countries covered in the non-woven fabrics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The non-woven fabrics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides non-woven fabrics market statistics, including non-woven fabrics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a non-woven fabrics market share, detailed non-woven fabrics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the non-woven fabrics industry. This non-woven fabrics market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323514/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________