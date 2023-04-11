Baby Stroller Market Size to Reach USD 5.3 Billion by 2032 - Rising Popularity of Travelling with Infants and Toddlers to Propel Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 2.9 billion baby stroller market will reach USD 5.3 billion by 2032. Growing parental concern for their children's safety is one of the key causes driving increased expenditure on infant care items, which is also a significant driver of the global baby stroller industry. Parents worldwide are becoming more cautious when purchasing baby-related products, preferring the quality of infant care products, which is increasing their spending on baby care products. For example, Artsana, a company that sells infant care equipment like strollers, stated that it produced EUR 1,720 million in revenue in 2021, up from EUR 1,542 in 2020. People desire trusted, dependable products made of lightweight materials and contemporary safety features appropriate for short excursions for baby safety and convenience items like strollers.



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the most significant baby stroller market share. Baby stroller is being promoted by government bodies such as the United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA), the European Union (EU), and others. For example, the European Union created a baby stroller in 2020 to promote the use of the baby stroller for a sustainable economy and to attract investment in the subject. This aspect has driven research and development in the baby stroller sector.



The lightweight segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.65 billion in 2022.



Babies who can sit upright and accompany their parents on a walk in the park or other nearby activities, such as shopping, benefit from lightweight strollers. Furthermore, parents cannot spend quality time with their children owing to their hectic schedules. Their desire to provide the most significant resources has motivated them to choose infant care items to ensure their well-being.



The specialist retailers’ segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with a market revenue of USD 1.56 billion in 2022.



The growing consumer preference for speciality baby stores accounts for the specific information obtained by consumers from retailers, who are fully aware of the suitability of each product based on the age of the infant. As a result, parents choose to shop from specialist retailers.



Recent Development



● In February 2022, Graco, one of the world's most famous and trusted baby gear businesses with over 60 years of innovation, unveiled the Modes Nest2Grow 4-in-1 Stroller and Travel System. This streamlined single stroller converts into a double stroller.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Growing Nuclear Families



The increasing number of nuclear families and women's increased employment are driving growth in the market for baby care equipment such as strollers. Strollers are more convenient, easy to use, and effective for on-the-go demands. In India, nuclear families are becoming more common. According to the most recent Indian census data, nuclear families increased from 135 million in 2001 to 172 million in 2011. As a result of the increased number of nuclear families, the demand for strollers is expanding rapidly.



Restraint: Age Limit



Most strollers only work up until a specific age. When the newborn reaches the age of one year, parents will need to purchase a new pram. As a result, new parents have to regularly upgrade the strollers, which may be an expensive struggle for many individuals.



Opportunity: Rising of Eco-Friendly Strollers



Eco-friendly strollers are a new and popular product that has grown in appeal among environmentally aware buyers. While purchasing a pram for their newborn infant, parents are interested in learning about the manufacturing procedures, the hazards associated with the toxins used in the manufacturing of the strollers, and the reusability of the strollers. Baby strollers vendors are working on producing eco-friendly baby strollers while also meeting safety criteria. Bumbleride, for example, sells eco-friendly strollers made of recycled polyester derived from post-consumer water bottles. The strollers are eco-friendly and safe for babies.



Challenge: Heavyweight



According to parents, this is the most significant disadvantage of strollers. Even though it is portable, transporting it from one location to another may be challenging, especially in a car. Sure, some strollers are folding and compact. Nonetheless, it is difficult for a single person to unfold and set up a pram while caring for a youngster.



Some of the major players operating in the baby stroller market are:



● Good Baby

● Seebaby

● Artsana

● Combi

● Newell Rubbermaid

● UPPAbaby

● Shenma Group

● BBH

● Dorel

● Mybaby

● Aing

● Emmaljunga

● Stokke

● Roadmate

● Hauck

● ABC Design

● Peg Perego



Key Segments cover in the Market:



By Product:



● Travel System

● Lightweight



By Distribution Channel:



● Online

● Specialist Retailers



About the report:



The global baby stroller market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



