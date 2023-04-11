New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320393/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the industrial land planning and development market include Opus Group, ProLogis, Panattoni Development Co., IDI, and Duke Realty Corp.



The global industrial land planning and development market will grow from $12.23 billion in 2022 to $13.19 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The industrial land planning and development market is expected to grow from $17.64 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%.



The industrial land development market includes revenues earned by entities by planning to maintain and grow existing industries while developing new industrial land uses.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Industrial land development refers to the development of land for the manufacture or partial manufacture of goods industries.It is used to service land and subdivide real property into lots, for subsequent sale to builders for industrial construction.



Servicing of land may include excavation work for the installation of roads and utility lines.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the industrial land planning and development market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The two major types of industrial land development are industrial development and other development.Industrial development refers to a construction project that includes a manufacturing or industrial process, such as the production of electricity, the processing of food and food by-products, etc.



It is primarily used by two major end-user industries, such as residences and organizations.



The growth in the industrial land planning and development market is due to the increasing population growth and increasing demand for industrial land.An increase in industrial warehouses is expected to propel the growth of the industrial land development market going forward.



Warehouses refer to a place in the industry where raw materials are stored for manufacturing purposes.Warehouse is a part of industrial land development along with the construction of industry.



It is also constructed to store raw material and finished goods.For instance, according to Economic Times, an India-based daily newspaper for the year 2021, e-commerce sectors continued to account for 60% of total absorption in 2020 which increased to 83% for the year 2021.



Therefore, an increase in industrial warehouses is driving the growth of the industrial land development market. With the exponential expansion of industrial land, architects are designing inventory space vertically which would increase the utilization of the land without increasing its physical footprint.



The countries covered in the industrial land development market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The industrial land planning and development market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides industrial land planning and development market statistics, including industrial land planning and development industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a industrial land planning and development market share, detailed industrial land planning and development market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the industrial land planning and development industry. This industrial land planning and development market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320393/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________