New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sewage Treatment Facilities Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320390/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the sewage treatment facilities market include Suez Environnement S A, Buckman Laboratories International Inc., Hitachi, Ecoprog GmbH, and Emerson.



The global sewage treatment facilities market will grow from $213.66 billion in 2022 to $231.17 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The sewage treatment facilities market is expected to grow from $307.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.



The sewage treatment facilities market includes revenues earned by entities by improving quality of wastewater and making it usable for other purposes.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Sewage treatment facilities refer to an arrangement of devices and structures for the treatment of wastewater, industrial wastes, and sludge.These facilities are used to operate sewer systems or sewage treatment facilities that collect, treat, and dispose of waste.



They are also used as waste treatment plants.



The Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the sewage treatment facilities market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The various treatment systems include centralized and decentralized, which are used in various applications such as industrial and municipal.



The growth in the sewage treatment facilities market is due to increased pressure from governments on companies and increasing investments in the market.For instance, in July 2022, the Clean Water Act, a primary federal law in the United States governing water pollution, made it unlawful to discharge any pollutant from a point source into navigable waters, unless a permit is obtained.



Under the CWA, the EPA (United States Environmental Protection Agency) has put in place pollution management plans, including regulating industrial effluent. Therefore, increased pressure from the government regarding water pollution is driving the growth of the sewage treatment market.



Micro-pollutants that are challenging the treatment capability of conventional wastewater treatment plants are being treated with advanced technologies.Micro-pollutants are contaminants originating from pharmaceutical residues, household chemicals, personal care products, and pesticides.



Technologies such as moving bed biofilm reactors (MBBR), ozone-based advanced oxidation, adsorption, and powdered activated carbon (PAC) are being used to remove micro-pollutants from wastewater. For instance, in Germany, advanced technologies such as GE’s membrane bioreactor and powdered activated carbon technology are proving to be a cost-effective way of removing micro-pollutants from wastewater.



The countries covered in the sewage treatment facilities market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The sewage treatment facilities market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides sewage treatment facilities market statistics, including sewage treatment facilities industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a sewage treatment facilities market share, detailed sewage treatment facilities market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the sewage treatment facilities industry. This sewage treatment facilities market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320390/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________