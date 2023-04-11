RAS-acting Agents Market Size to Reach USD 13.4 Bn by 2031 with CAGR of 4.2% | TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RAS-acting agents market was valued at USD 9.7 Bn in 2022 and the industry is expected to reach USD 13.4 Bn by 2031. The global market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2023 and 2031.



As chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes become more prevalent, and as advanced and effective therapeutics become more accessible, the demand for RAS-acting agents is expected to grow. Furthermore, the availability of government funding for research and development and the increasing focus on the development of RAS-acting agents should provide further support for market growth.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 9.7 Bn in 2022 Estimated Value USD 13.4 Bn by 2031 Growth Rate 4.2% Forecast Period 2023–2031 No. of Pages 209 Pages Market Segmentation By Drug Class, Indication and Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and Johnson & Johnson

According to the European Medicines Agency's Committee on Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), restrictions have been endorsed regarding the combination of various classes of medicines that affect the renin-angiotensin system (RAS), which regulates blood pressure and fluid balance with hormones. Several extensive studies conducted on patients with pre-existing heart and circulatory disorders or type 2 diabetes were analyzed by the Agency's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) in April 2014. CHMP recommended reaffirming the PRAC recommendations.

A previous European Medicines Agency review examining medicines containing aliskiren was supported by this review of overall evidence pertaining to all RAS-acting agents. In September 2014, the European Commission issued a final decision on the CHMP opinion, which was valid throughout the EU. An analysis of 2,902,195 active patients was performed using the IMS Health Germany database version in March 2013. 5,296,679 patients (18.3%) received a RAS-acting drug, while 8,723 (0.3%) were prescribed two drugs acting on the RAS simultaneously.

Key Findings of Market Report

The increasing need for RAS-acting agents as well as the growing interest in combination therapies for the treatment of hypertension has led to an increased demand for new and improved agents.

Several major clinical guidelines have made ACE inhibitors a first-line treatment, whose popularity is expected to increase steadily in the market.

Hypertension and heart failure are becoming more prevalent, resulting in increased demand for RAS-acting agents.

Increasing research and development along with demand for new drugs are expected to drive the market for RAS-acting agents.

Hospital pharmacies are expected to be a major market driver for RAS-acting agents.



Global RAS-acting Agents: Growth Drivers

Growing demand for anti-aging agents, rising chronic disease prevalence, and increasing demand for new drug delivery systems are expected to drive the market for RAS-acting agents over the forecast period.

New uses can be found for existing drugs with the repurposing of existing agents and the expansion of RAS-acting agents' markets.

A growing focus on preventive healthcare, the introduction of novel drug delivery systems, and the development of new products will all drive the market's growth.

In addition to the growing awareness of consumers, changing lifestyles, as well as the increase in disposable income, it is likely that market growth will continue to increase.

Additionally, the growing number of patients and the growing elderly population in countries like the U.S., Japan, China, and India are expected to produce favorable market conditions.

Furthermore, the market for RAS-acting agents will grow under the influence of personalized medicine and technological advancements.

Global RAS-acting Agents Market: Regional Landscape

According to global market analysis, North America will lead the global market for RAS-acting Agents.

The prevalence of CVDs in the United States and Canada has boosted the market for RAS-acting agents.

As more pharmaceutical firms open in developing countries like India and China, demand for the development of RAS-acting agents is expected to rise.

The regulatory environment and healthcare system in North America make it possible to develop and commercialize new RAS-acting agents.

Researchers in Europe and companies developing new drugs are expected to contribute to the market's growth in the coming years.



Global RAS-acting Agents Market: Key Players

Market players are consolidating their positions by acquiring, merging, and forming alliances. The market has experienced several developments in recent months as it enters a competitive stage.

In November 2021, Boehringer Ingelheim released Twynsta Duo , a fixed-dose combination therapy for hypertension that combines telmisartan and amlodipine besylate.

released , a fixed-dose combination therapy for hypertension that combines telmisartan and amlodipine besylate. In October 2021, AstraZeneca and Amgen reported the results of their phase 3 trial on tezepelumab, a RAS-targeting drug for severe asthma. A primary endpoint of the trial was the reduction of asthma exacerbations, and the trial met this endpoint. There are plans by the two companies to apply to the federal government for approval of the drug.

Global RAS-acting Agents Market: Segmentation

Drug Class

ACE Inhibitors

Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs)

Renin Inhibitors

Aldosterone Antagonists

Others (diuretics)



Indication

Hypertension

Heart Failure

Chronic Kidney Disease

Diabetic Nephropathy

Coronary Artery Disease



Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



