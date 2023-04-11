New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Office Supplies (Except Paper) Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320387/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the global Office Supplies (Except Paper) market include ACCO Brands, Adelaide Hills Stationery, Bulk Office Supply, Euroffice, and Office Depot.



The global office supplies (except paper) market will grow from $63.22 billion in 2022 to $66.22 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The office supplies (except paper) market is expected to grow from $77.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.8%.



Office Supplies (Except Paper) refers to the process of producing office supplies (except paper).Office supplies (except paper) refer to products made by the establishments such as pens, pencils, felt tip markers, crayons, chalk, pencil sharpeners, staplers, modeling clay, hand-operated stamps, stamp pads, stencils, carbon paper, and inked ribbons.



These products are used by office staff.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the Office Supplies (Except Paper) market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of Office Supplies (Except Paper) are business forms, stationery, storage containers, and other types.Stationery refers to the items such as scales, pends, and pencils that are used for office purposes.



The various product types include desk, filling, binding, computer or printer and others which are used in different applications such as enterprises, household, educational institutions and others.



The growth in the Office Supplies (Except Paper) market is due to emerging market growth, a rise in disposable income, and technology development.The rise in disposable income is expected to propel the growth of the office supplies market going forward.



Disposable income refers to the amount of money left to spend and save after income tax has been deducted.Because of the increase in disposable income, people choose to buy different types of office supplies which are used for writing and reading purposes.



For instance, according to trading economies, a US-based company provides information about economic indicators, exchange rates, and stock market indexes. Disposable Personal Income in India increased the US $ 3017266.44INR Million in 2021 which is US $ 2525496.31 Million in 2020. Therefore, an increase in disposable income is driving the growth of the perishable prepared food manufacturing market.



Technological advancement has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the office supplies market.Major companies operating in the office supplies market are focused on innovating new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2022, The NPD Group, a US-based market research company, launch of its office supplies retail tracking service in Canada.The service will include point-of-sale statistics, including details on market size, market share, and consumption.



Additionally, clients will have access to extensive market views, including the Top-Selling Items and Average Selling Prices to Align with Consumer Spend.



In June 2022, Prosource, a UK-based company that manufactures office supplies, acquired VanDyke Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition helps Prosource to enter and expands its business in the US market. VanDyke Inc. is a US-based company that manufactures office supplies products.



The countries covered in the Office Supplies (Except Paper) market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.



