The Digital Banking Solution Market size was valued at USD 3.92 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 9.29 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.30% from 2022 to 2030| Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Banking Solution Market size was valued at USD 3.92 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 9.29 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.30% from 2022 to 2030. Key factors of driving is escalating bank pressure to provide superior customer service

Customer-centric solutions allow banks to increase customer loyalty by delivering enhanced services and prompt responses to customer inquiries. The concentration of banks is on adopting customer retention policies and attracting new customers through effective communication. The omnichannel capabilities of a digital banking platform enable banks to effectuate personalized conversations across multiple channels, including voice, web, and mobile. It enables banks to interact with consumers at every touchpoint.

Request Sample Copy of Report [LS1] “ The Digital Banking Solution market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Component Outlook (Platforms, Services), By Deployment Type Outlook (On-premises, Cloud), By Banking Type Outlook (Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking),By Banking Mode Outlook (Online Banking, Mobile Banking) Region and Forecasts, 2023 - 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Segmentation Overview:

By Component Outlook:

In 2021, the platform segment accounted for 59.6% of the digital banking platform market's revenue, making it the most significant segment. The services segment is projected to have the highest CAGR over the next five years, at 20%. Since fintech was introduced and tech titans began implementing reforms and developing new business tools, banks have been working toward digital transformation. Banks are embracing digital technology and utilizing it to meet customer demands and introduce new products in advance.

By Service Outlook:

In 2021, professional services dominated the market and accounted for 63.0% of the revenue. Alternatively, the managed service category is anticipated to have the maximum CAGR during the forecast period, at 21.7%. In a hybrid IT architecture, managed data centre services could improve the efficacy of business operations by automating business processes further and bolstering business management. As the number of cyberattacks rises, end-user businesses are likely to utilize managed security services to a greater extent.

By type Outlook:

In 2021, the retail banking sector had a revenue share of more than 29.4%, and a five-year CAGR of 20.8% is anticipated. As a result of the rise of digital banking, the development of new technologies, the merging of industrial ecosystems, and a greater emphasis on innovation, the banking industry is confronted with both challenges and opportunities. Customers are increasingly utilizing digital platforms and fintech solutions. This is severing the connections between fundamental financial services such as deposits, loans, payments, and investments. Invest India reports that as of May 2022, 323 institutions in India were utilizing the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and that more than USD130 billion worth of transactions were conducted each month.

By Regional Outlook:

The global market for Digital Banking Solutions has been analyzed in various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and India, among others. In the near future, the global region will dominate this market.

Asia-Pacific held a 30.5% share of the regional market in 2021 and is anticipated to have the highest CAGR over the next five years, at 21.1%. The digital financial industry in Asia is about to expand at an unprecedented rate. As the demand for mobile and online banking options increases, new digital companies are entirely reshaping the industry and the banking practices of individuals and businesses. As regulators increase the number of licenses they issue and establish standards for a new era of banking, there is a strong possibility that both current players and new players will enter the industry.

Buy this Premiu [LS2] m Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/45384

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 11.30% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 $ 9.29 billion By Component Platforms

Services Professional Services managed services

By Deployment Type On-premise

Cloud By Banking Type Retail Banking

Corporate Banking

Investment Banking By Banking Mode



Online Banking

Mobile Banking By Companies Appway AG

Alkami Technology Inc.

Finastra

Fiserv, Inc.

Crealogix AG

Temenos

Urban FT Group, Inc.

Q2 Software, Inc.

Sopra Banking Software

Tata Consultancy Service

Infosys

Digiliti Money Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Restraining Factors:

Emerging nations are plagued by a dearth of digital literacy.

Many people in developing countries are still unfamiliar with technology, which hinders the widespread adoption of online and mobile payments. This hinders the expansion of the market for digital financial platforms. Digital literacy encompasses a vast array of skills, such as the ability to read and comprehend technical information. These abilities help individuals operate and utilize digital technologies. The majority of African nations have low levels of digital literacy, preventing people from maximizing their use of digital technologies. Technology companies are reluctant to spend due to the low volume of digital transactions. Consequently, the lack of technological literacy in emerging economies is likely to slow the growth of the market for digital financial platforms.

Opportunity:

The emergence of the Banking as a Service (BaaS) model.

The Banking as a service (BaaS) model has experienced rapid expansion. It is a model in which licensed banks add their digital banking services directly to the products of non-banking enterprises. This means that a business that is not a bank can offer digital banking services to its consumers, such as mobile bank accounts, debit cards, loans, and payment services, without needing its own banking license. Through APIs, BaaS-compliant digital banking platforms can connect directly to bank networks. BaaS is a burgeoning technology trend that FinTech companies are utilizing to develop new financial services and bespoke digital strategies.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Appway AG

Alkami Technology Inc.

Finastra

Fiserv, Inc.

Crealogix AG

Temenos

Urban FT Group, Inc.

Q2 Software, Inc.

Sopra Banking Software

Tata Consultancy Service

Infosys

Digiliti Money

By Component:

Platforms

Services Professional Services managed services



By Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud

By Banking Type:

Retail Banking

Corporate Banking

Investment Banking

By Banking Mode:

Online Banking

Mobile Banking

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Facility Management Market - The global facility management market was valued at $42.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030, reaching a projected value of $59.3 billion by 2030.

Demand Side Platform Market - The Global Demand Side Platform Market Size Was Valued At USD 16.94 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 20.77 Billion In 2022 To USD 92.12 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 23.7% During The Forecast Period.

Global Liability Insurance Market - The global Liability Insurance Market size was valued at USD 252.34 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 432.81Billion by 2030, also is growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com