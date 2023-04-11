New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nickel Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320378/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the Nickel market include Vale SA, MMC Norilsk Nickel, Xstrata Plc, Jinchuan Group Ltd., and BHP Billiton Ltd.



The global nickel market will grow from $34.64 billion in 2022 to $38.44 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The nickel market is expected to grow from $57.51 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.6%.



The Nickel market includes revenues earned by entities by giving other metals the hardness, strength, and corrosion resistance they require.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Nickel refers to the process of extraction of nickel from mines.In this process, sulphide ores are crushed and ground to release nickel particles through selective flotation from the byproducts.



This procedure involves stirring the ore with specific chemicals while using mechanical and pneumatic equipment to create air bubbles.



Western Europe was the largest region in the Nickel market in 2021. The regions covered in this Nickel market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of Nickel are pentlandite (sulfide ore), and laterite.Pentlandite refers to a mineral, sulfide of nickel, occurring in the form of bronze-coloured granular aggregates, found with pyrrhotite the principal source of nickel.



The various end-users involved building and construction, iron and steel, agriculture, and chemical. The mining type includes underground mining, and surface mining.



The growth in the Nickel market is due to an increase in the manufacturing of stainless steel in countries such as Australia and the Philippines owing to rising infrastructure.



Companies involved in Nickel are using portable X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analyzers to improve extraction efficiency. Portable XRF analyzers can provide real-time analysis of nickel found in rocks, soil, sediment, drill cuttings, and drill core samples, as the major trends witnessed in the global non-residential accommodation market.



The countries covered in the Nickel market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The nickel market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides nickel market statistics, including nickel industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a nickel market share, detailed nickel market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the nickel industry. This nickel market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

