The Catholic University of America is Featured in Season 7 of The College Tour Now on Amazon Prime Video

Washington, D.C., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With its students as the stars of the show, The Catholic University of America is being featured in season 7 of The College Tour, a series that is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The College Tour travels the country, telling the story of each college and university through the diverse lens of its students, giving the viewer an intimate portrayal of life on campus. The show serves as a vehicle to help students across the world to connect with higher education, enabling them to make informed decisions about their future.

“We are proud of the opportunity to highlight student life and the innovative programs offered at The Catholic University of America on The College Tour series,” said Karna Lozoya, Vice President of University Communications. “Viewers will not only see a vibrant campus, but they will get to know the people who make a difference at the University - our students.”

The Catholic University episode highlights students’ involvement on campus that fosters engagement and leadership development, in which students find community and grow within their faith. From participating in Division III sports to the arts to serving as a first-year student mentor, Catholic University offers students a warm and welcoming environment. The episode featuring Catholic University also covers the 136-year-old institution’s rigorous academic programs, such as Biomedical Engineering, Nursing, Musical Theater, Computer Science, and Theology.

The creators of the show - Emmy-nominated producers Alex Boylan, Lisa Hennessy, and Burton Roberts - take the viewer on an intimate journey through campuses across the country, telling each school’s story through the diverse lens of its students. The show is hosted by The Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan.

“The Catholic University of America offers students an extraordinary experience, and we’re so excited to share that on The College Tour,” said Alex Boylan. “For students, choosing which college to attend is a monumental decision, and this episode gives prospective students a first-hand look at what makes this school so special.”

About: The Catholic University of America is the national university of the Catholic Church and the only higher education institution founded by the U.S. bishops. Established in 1887 as a papally chartered graduate and research center, the University comprises 12 schools and more than 30 research facilities and is home to approximately 5,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

