Copper Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the copper ore mining market include Codelco, Glencore, BHP Billiton, Southern Copper, and Freeport.



The global copper market will grow from $160.7 billion in 2022 to $176.74 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The copper market is expected to grow from $254.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.5%.



The copper ore mining market includes revenues earned by entities by building construction, transportation, electronics and consumer goods.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The copper ore mining refers to the complex process of processing copper which starts with the mining of the ore, which contains less than 1% copper, and concludes with cathodes, which are sheets of 99.99% pure copper that will eventually be turned into everyday items. Copper oxide and copper sulphide are the two most prevalent forms of ores.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the copper ore mining market in 2021. The regions covered in this copper ore mining market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of copper ore mining are the refining industry, metal processing industry, chemical industry, and other types.The refining industry refers to an industry that produces and delivers oil and oil products.



The mining type includes underground mining, and surface mining.



The growth in the Copper market is due to increasing construction projects in rapidly developing countries such as China and India owing to the rising population and infrastructure.Population refers to the whole number of people or inhabitants in a country or region.



Copper minerals and ores are found in both igneous and sedimentary rocks.For instance, In June 2022, according to Worldometer, a US-based reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics, The current population of China is 1,450,341,718.



Therefore, the rising population is driving the growth of the Copper market.



Autonomous drilling systems are being implemented by the Copper industries to enhance safety, efficiency, and productivity. This technology is being used to accurately identify drill location and drill production blast holes more effectively using advanced levelling technologies.



The countries covered in the copper ore mining market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The copper market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides copper market statistics, including copper industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a copper market share, detailed copper market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the copper industry. This copper market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

