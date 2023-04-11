New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Perlite Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320371/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the Perlite market include Aegean Perlites SA, Bergama Perlite, Australian Perlite Pty Limited, Carolina Perlite Company, and Supreme Perlite Company.



The global perlite market will grow from $1.02 billion in 2022 to $1.19 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The perlite market is expected to grow from $2.26 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.4%.



The Perlite market includes revenues earned by entities by constructing and manufacturing of plasters, and masonry.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Perlite refers to the process of mining perlite and its compounds.Perlite is mined by using precise blasting or large gear to rip or chop the material out of the ground.



Perlite refers to a volcanic glass that has a concentric structure and is often used for industrial purposes.



North America was the largest region in the Perlite market in 2021. The regions covered in this Perlite market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of Perlite are construction products, horticultural and agricultural, industrial perlite, filtration and process aid, and other types – of perlite.Perlite refers to a substance that has many commercial and industrial uses.



The forms are crude and expanded. The mining type includes underground mining, and surface mining.



The growth in the Perlite market is due to the increasing demand for mining in North America.Mining refers to the process of extracting useful materials from the earth.



The majority of perlite is used in construction products, mainly ceiling tiles and roof insulation products, but also as refractory bricks (a refractory brick is a brick designed to withstand very high temperatures), pipe insulation, and filling in masonry block construction.For instance, according to World Mineral Production report by British Geographical Survey, in Slovakia, 37,310 tonnes of perlite has been produced in 2020, whereas 32,000 tonnes of perlite was produced in 2019.



Therefore, the increased demand for mining in North America is driving the growth of the Perlite market.



Companies engaged in the Perlite industry are using a portable infrared spectrometer to reduce environmental risk. An infrared spectrometer enables us to predict the impurity content in perlite ore.



The countries covered in the Perlite market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The perlite market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides perlite market statistics, including perlite industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a perlite market share, detailed perlite market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the perlite industry.

