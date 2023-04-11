New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Selenium Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320370/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the Selenium market include American Elements, Hindalco Industries, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, SUMITOMO METAL MINING, and Umicore.



The global selenium market will grow from $0.4 billion in 2022 to $0.43 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The selenium market is expected to grow from $0.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.7%.



The Selenium market includes revenues earned by entities by manufacturing glass, chemicals and pigments, electronics, fertilizers, etc.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Selenium refers to mining process of selenium and its compounds.Selenium is a chemical element that is mostly acquired as a by-product of the processing of copper ore.



Selenium is only present in trace levels in coal.



Eastern Europe was the largest region in the Selenium market in 2021. The regions covered in this selenium market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of Selenium are inorganic selenium and organic selenium.Organic selenium has an important benefit compared with inorganic selenium because selenomethionine, the effective organic part of organic selenium, is utilized by the body as an amino acid (in the same way as methionine) and is built into animal protein tissue.



The grades are food grade and industrial grade. The mining type includes underground mining, and surface mining.



The growth in the Selenium market is due to the increasing demand for mining in Eastern Europe.Mining refers to the process of extracting useful materials from the earth.



Selenium is used in the production of container glass and other soda-lime-silica glass to decolourize the green tint caused by iron impurities.For instance, in 2022, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, a Brazil-based Government agency, Mining production in Brazil increased by 1 % in March of 2022 over the same month in the previous year.



Therefore, the increasing demand for mining in Eastern Europe is driving the growth of the Selenium market.



Companies engaged in the Selenium industry are using Internet of Things technology which gives miners greater insights into the working condition of their equipment.



The countries covered in the Selenium market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The selenium market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides selenium market statistics, including selenium industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a selenium market share, detailed selenium market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the selenium industry.

