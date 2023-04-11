Vir Biotechnology to Participate in the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that Phil Pang, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Interim Head of Research, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 18, at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology

