Bentonite Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the Bentonite market include Wyo-Ben Inc., Huawei Bentonite, Amcol, Ashapura, and Cimbar.



The global bentonite market will grow from $7.45 billion in 2022 to $8.27 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The bentonite market is expected to grow from $11.15 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8%.



The Bentonite market includes revenues earned by entities by providing mining for bentonites such as Calcium carbonate bentonite, calcium citrate bentonite, calcium gluconatebentonite, and sodium chlorate bentonite.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Bentonite is the process of mining bentonite that is used externally as a clay poultice, mud pack, or in bath and, skin care products.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the Bentonite market in 2021. The regions covered in this Bentonite market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of Bentonite are sodium, calcium, and other types – of bentonite.Sodium refers to a silver-white soft waxy ductile element of the alkali metal group that occurs abundantly in nature in combined form and is very active chemically.



The various applications involved foundry sands iron ore pelletizing, pet litter, drilling mud, civil engineering, and refining. The mining type includes underground mining, and surface mining.



The growth in the Bentonite market is due to an increase in sales in rapidly developing countries such as China and India owing to rising disposable income, and increasing demand for, and availability of credit.Disposable income refers to the amount of money that an individual or household has to spend or save after income taxes have been deducted.



Bentonite is used in chemical, rubber, insecticide & pesticide industries and in civil construction works.For instance, in 2021, according to the Bureau of Statistics of China, a China-based Government agency data, Disposable Personal Income in China increased to 47412 CNY 2021 from 43834 CNY in 2020.



Therefore, the rising disposable income is driving the growth of the Bentonite market.



Companies engaged in the Bentonite industry are advanced geosynthetic clay liners to prevent leakage and corrosion in mining operations as the major trends witnessed in the global Bentonite market.



The countries covered in the Bentonite market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The bentonite market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides bentonite market statistics, including bentonite industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a bentonite market share, detailed bentonite market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the bentonite industry.

